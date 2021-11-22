National Football League The Dallas Cowboys' offensive struggles could be cause for concern 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As the Dallas Cowboys sit in first place in the NFC East with a 7-3 record, one might think they wouldn't have much cause for concern.

But while their overall record might appear to be strong, the last couple of weeks have shown reasons to worry about the state of the Cowboys.

After starting the season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on opening night, the Cowboys rattled off six straight wins to move to 6-1, averaging 32.6 points during the winning streak. They topped the 35-point mark in four of those six wins.

Lately, though, the offense has been much more grounded, to say the least.

The Cowboys have lost two of their last three games — to the Broncos and Chiefs — with a 43-3 win over the struggling Falcons sandwiched between. The Cowboys scored a combined 25 points in those losses, a far cry from their 29.3 PPG average on the season, which is the third-best in the NFL.

As is always the case in the NFL, the praise for winning and the fault for losing tends to fall at the feet of the quarterback.

And in the case of Dak Prescott, his large contract comes with high expectations, and Skip Bayless doesn't believe Prescott lived up to those expectations in the loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Bayless explained why on "Undisputed."

"The $75-million man, for the second time in the last three games, played like he is worth 75 cents," said Bayless. "And I was dumbfounded."

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw for 216 yards but had two interceptions in their 19-9 Week 11 loss. Skip Bayless grades Dak's performance against Chiefs.

In the two most recent losses for the Cowboys, Prescott has thrown just two touchdown passes while also tossing three interceptions.

For Chris Broussard, the losses continue a disturbing trend for Prescott of not being able to rise to the occasion against the best teams in the NFL, which he outlined on "First Things First."

"He plays great against the bad teams, but has trouble beating elite teams," said Broussard. "This year he is 2-2. They lost to Tampa Bay, lost to Kansas City. They beat New England and beat Carolina."

But even with the recent struggles, the Cowboys still sit in a favorable position, which is why Colin Cowherd doesn't believe it is time to panic in Dallas.

On "The Herd" he pinpointed how the Cowboys' recent injury woes have played a factor in their rough patch.

"Dak is missing his best receiver, Amari Cooper, and his left tackle, who will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer, Tyron Smith," said Cowherd. "You tell me the last time Dak missed both of those and was great, and CeeDee Lamb got hurt at half … Dallas is fine, their health isn't."

Colin Cowherd says it's too soon to be concerned over the Dallas Cowboys after they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

The Cowboys still have seven games remaining, and ample opportunity to get back on track to being the dominant team they appeared to be through seven games.

But they will need better health and improved play from their quarterback to do so.

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.