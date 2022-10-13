National Football League The Bears defense is changing, but Roquan Smith remains the centerpiece 38 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Carmen Vitali

FOX Sports NFC North Writer

There's no way around it; this is a rebuilding year for the Chicago Bears. While most of the limelight has fallen on their young quarterback, Justin Fields, and the second offensive system he's had to learn in as many years, there was also a complete shift on the other side of the ball.

Switching from a base 3-4 (three down linemen, four linebackers) defense to a 4-3 (four down linemen, three linebackers) isn't what it once was. Teams spend a lot more time in subpackages, opting to put more back-level defenders on the field in nickel or dime, given the receiving threats defenses are asked to contend with these days.

When that happens, the two main defensive concepts mesh together. A nickel package (with five defensive backs on the field) is largely the same across the board, no matter what your base is. And because of that, defensive turnaround time is expected to be quicker than ever.

The reality is that we are only five games through the season and the Bears have adjustments to make. Not only are they switching concepts, for whatever that entails these days, but they also had some major roster turnover.

The crux of the defense remains, though: linebacker Roquan Smith.

As an inside backer in a 3-4 system like he was drafted into in Chicago, Smith is used to being in the middle of it all. He wears the green dot on gamedays, signifying that he has direct communication with defensive coordinator Alan Williams via a headset within his helmet. He relays the calls to the rest of the defense on the field and makes checks of his own based on what he's seeing.

So just as Fields is tasked with understanding, executing and being accountable for a new system, so is Smith. Though Smith may have a little bit easier of a time with it.

"We play so much nickel in the NFL, so there's a lot of carryover from systems [Smith has] been in," said linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi. "Although it's not the same as what we have, there's a lot of same — just maybe different words or different fronts, but a lot of it is football. Don't make it that complicated. He's been really good. He's embraced it. I think we're still seeing him go through the process and I think he's going to get better and better every week."

Smith is in a contract year with the Bears. Contract talks broke down prior to the season on getting a long-term extension done. Smith, who does not have representation, has taken it upon himself to reset the market for inside linebackers. Devoid of many gaudy stats, the performance off-ball linebackers is harder to quantify. For instance, Smith's career-high single-season sack total is five, which he accomplished in his rookie campaign back in 2018. So it's a harder position to advocate for.

"I think Roquan is obviously really smart, loves football," said Borgonzi. "In terms of the teaching of it and him understanding it, he caught on really fast and he's been great."

It's not hard to figure out Smith is one of the best at his position, even if he isn't fully comfortable within his defense yet. He is tied for the league lead in one metric he can excel at as an off-ball linebacker: tackles, with 54 through five games.

"I think he's done a really good job kind of digesting everything," Borgonzi said. "He's been in the NFL five years, so he's a really good veteran in terms of leadership and helping young guys. He's been a real pleasure to coach."

That permeates even in his appearances with the media. You'll rarely find Smith without a smile on his face. He jokes with reporters, comments on their kicks, challenges them to footraces in jest. He has an incredibly approachable demeanor, almost the opposite of his ferocity on the football field.

That's what makes guys want to follow him. Those are all the intangibles you need in a defensive cornerstone. He was voted a team captain once again this season, despite the fact voting took place after he had requested a trade from the organization amid those aforementioned contract talks. It speaks volumes to what kind of teammate he is — and once he decided he was back in, he was all in.

"Honestly, I don't think about it until I come here with you guys if I'm being completely honest," Smith said of his impending contract. "When I'm out there, I'm out there having fun just like a kid, enjoying it with the guys."

He seems to feel a deep sense of accountability for the defense as a whole. Wearing the green dot and relaying the calls is a microcosm of the responsibility he feels to his team as a whole. And though the Bears aren't where they want to be yet, there's no panic out of their leader, even when he himself is in a prove-it year.

"We are definitely still learning each other," Smith said. "Some of the guys never played with each other before, but that's no excuse for anything and it's about just going out and making sure we know our job."

The Chicago Bears come with a sort of pedigree when it comes to defense. It's what this franchise has historically been known for and that's not something Smith wants to change. His unit is still a prideful one and even if they don't quite have their identity under this new regime, Smith knows what he wants it to be. And it's simple.

"Just guys who fly around, hit you in the mouth and [do] our jobs."

Carmen Vitali covers the NFC North for FOX Sports. Carmen had previous stops with The Draft Network and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. She spent six seasons with the Bucs, including 2020, which added the title of Super Bowl Champion (and boat-parade participant) to her résumé. You can follow Carmen on Twitter at @CarmieV .

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more