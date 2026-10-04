National Football League
Terry Bradshaw Suggests Simple Solution To End Drake Maye's Struggles: Bench Him
National Football League

Terry Bradshaw Suggests Simple Solution To End Drake Maye's Struggles: Bench Him

Updated Oct. 4, 2026 1:40 p.m. ET

New England Patriots' Drake Maye only threw one passing touchdown through three weeks of the regular season. Is there a solution to Maye's scoring drought? FOX Sports' Terry Bradshaw offered one. 

Even coming off a regular season where Maye led New England all the way to a Super Bowl with MVP conversations along the way, the production has not been evident this season. For Bradshaw, the solution is simple: bench him. 

"Sometimes you get into such a rut that you lose your confidence, which is what’s happening. Sometimes, you have to bench 'em," Bradshaw said on FOX NFL Sunday. 

 If Maye were to be benched, backup quarterback Tommy DeVito would take his place.

Through all three games against the Seattle Seahawks, Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Maye posted a 63% completion rate for 585 yards, one touchdown and six interceptions. Last week's loss against the Jaguars, though, was a particularly bad showing. He threw two interceptions, with one coming in the end zone, and lost a fumble when the ball slipped out of his hand as he attempted a pass. 

Bradshaw made it clear that benching Maye still means he's New England's No. 1 guy, but letting him sit would allow the Patriots to leave his struggles in the past and move forward.

"You just sit him down. Doesn’t mean he’s not your No. 1 guy. Sometimes you just sit him down and take that focus. (and) that’s how you keep going forward," Bradshaw said. 

While one of Maye's key supporting receivers, A.J. Brown, is injured, Maye's supporting cast has struggled to put together more than 20 points across its three games, which includes three points against the Steelers and six against the Jaguars. 

If Maye can put together a solid showing, win or lose, the benching conversations could be put to bed. Following the Patriots' road contest at the Bills, New England hosts the 3-0 Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Jets. 

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