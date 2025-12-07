National Football League
Terry Bradshaw: Steelers Shouldn't Fire Mike Tomlin Despite Team's Recent Skid
Updated Dec. 7, 2025 1:11 p.m. ET

Unlike another iconic Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Terry Bradshaw doesn't believe it's time for the organization to move on from Mike Tomlin.

Though Ben Roethlisberger recently said that it might be "clean-house time" for the Steelers, Bradshaw endorsed Tomlin to remain as Pittsburgh's head coach. 

"How do you fire a coach that's never had a losing season?" Bradshaw said on "FOX NFL Sunday." "I know they haven't won in the playoffs [in nearly] 10 years. In my heart of hearts, it's hard to fire the guy. Every great coach in this league has a great quarterback stuck at his hip, and he doesn't have that." 

Tomlin, who is in his 19th season as the Steelers' head coach, has seemingly dealt with more scrutiny this season than any other year in his tenure with Pittsburgh. In the waning moments of the Steelers' Week 13 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh fans could be heard chanting to fire Tomlin.

The loss to the Bills dropped the Steelers to 6-6 on the season. Despite how listless they've looked, though, the Steelers still control their own destiny to win the AFC North. They sit tied with the Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North standings entering Sunday's matchup with their top rival. They play the Steelers later in the season as well. 

Still, winning the division might seem like a tough ask for a Steelers team that has lost its past two games as Aaron Rodgers has been banged up over the last few weeks. But Bradshaw has some confidence in his former squad. 

"Pittsburgh's going to win it," Bradshaw said regarding the division. "I think their schedule is a tad bit better. When you start poking the bear, poking the bear — you're eventually going to start waking him up and making him mad. Baltimore's no better off right now."

Following Sunday's game against the Ravens, the Steelers have matchups against the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns before closing the regular season at home against the Ravens. 

