National Football League On 'Terry Bradshaw Day' in New Orleans, FOX Sports analyst recalls his roots Published Feb. 5, 2025 6:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

NEW ORLEANS — Terry Bradshaw, standing on Tulane's campus not far from where he won his first Super Bowl at old Tulane Stadium 50 years ago, looked out into a sea of students and smiled.

"This is the only way I could get on this campus is someone had to give me an award," said the "FOX NFL Sunday" co-host and analyst. "Because my GPA isn't quite what it should be."

Wednesday was officially declared "Terry Bradshaw Day" by the city of New Orleans, honoring a Louisiana native with a long history with the Super Bowl. He won four titles in a span of six years in the 1970s as the Steelers' quarterback, and on Sunday he will be on his eighth Super Bowl broadcast with FOX Sports.

ADVERTISEMENT

[Prep for the epic Eagles-Chiefs matchup on FOX Sports' Super Bowl LIX hub ]

"I do love this state so much," Bradshaw told the fans, some of whom were wearing Steelers jerseys and waving "Terrible Towels" aloft. "I always felt like you should be proud of where you're from, and I certainly am."

Bradshaw went to college at Louisiana Tech, and the stadium where he won his first championship is long gone, razed 45 years ago after the Superdome became the home of the Saints, and what soon will be eight Super Bowls there. Tulane's president, Michael A. Fitts, said that while Bradshaw didn't attend Tulane, his success exemplifies the spirit of the university.

"One of Tulane's core values is inspiring excellence," Fitts said, presenting Bradshaw with a silver Green Wave football helmet. "And Terry Bradshaw embodies this value. His career is a perfect example of what can be achieved when talent is paired with passion, dedication and hard work. ... It literally is hard to imagine Sunday NFL games without his insight and his big personality."

Bradshaw's FOX colleague, Curt Menefee, introduced him, noting that Bradshaw was FOX Sports' first hire when the network started broadcasting NFL games in 1994, a run that continues leading up the Chiefs and Eagles on Sunday night.

"On behalf of FOX Sports, this is a very special day for all of us," Menefee said. "This is ‘Terry Bradshaw Day,’ and he is one of a kind. ... He has been the heart and soul of FOX Sports for 31 years. He is the DNA of FOX Sports. ... He doesn't get on TV and pretend he's someone else. He's genuine, and that's what connects with the public."

Bradshaw remembered that when he first got into NFL broadcasting, his salary was about a third of what he made at the end of his playing career. But 50 years after his first Super Bowl, he's excited to be back in New Orleans for his next broadcast on Sunday night.

"I hope it's not my last," said Bradshaw, noting that FOX will broadcast its next Super Bowl in four years, Super Bowl 63 in February 2029. "You don't get honors at 76. Who am I kidding? For Tulane and the city of New Orleans to do this, I don't take this lightly. This really touches me, and the fact that I don't feel like I deserve this, it's a little humbling, for sure."

Greg Auman is an NFL Reporter for FOX Sports. He previously spent a decade covering the Buccaneers for the Tampa Bay Times and The Athletic. You can follow him on Twitter at @gregauman .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share