Hall of Famer Terrell Owens talks Donovan McNabb, Antonio Brown on 'Club Shay Shay'

There was more than one gold jacket relaxing in "Club Shay Shay" this week.

Shannon Sharpe was joined by Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens on Monday, and of course, the entertainment factor was through the roof.

Owens is known for his illustrious career on the field, with a resumé featuring 1,078 receptions, 15,934 receiving yards and 153 receiving touchdowns.

But he's also known for some of his off-the-field moments, most notably his riff with former quarterback Donovan McNabb, with whom he played as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles from 2004 to 2005.

Owens made it known to Sharpe that he still has bad blood with the retired quarterback and wants to fight him in a celebrity boxing match.

"Shannon, I'd knock him out," Owens said. "It would be controlled anger. I would be like a Navy Seal."

Beyond the beef with McNabb, Owens was adamant that he could still play in the NFL today, even though he has not played in the league since 2010.

"I've been training," he said. "It's not like I've been sitting on the couch waiting to get back in. Wherever I can help a team, trust me. My knowledge of the game is what is going to separate me from everybody else. I want to be able to help groom some of those guys that resemble my play, my build or whatever, expand their knowledge of the game."

Of course, there might not be a better receiver to ask about the current state of the position than Owens, considering his pedigree.

When asked who he believes is the best receiver in the NFL today, Owens had a simple answer involving two names: one predictable and one a bit of a blast from the past.

"I gotta go with Julio [Jones]," he said. "Him or Antonio Brown. I'm taking the troubles. It's just like the Hall of Fame. Leave that off. Before all of this stuff happened, who was Antonio Brown with the Pittsburgh Steelers?"

