Tennessee Titans fire general manager Jon Robinson

The Tennessee Titans have fired general manager Jon Robinson, the team announced Tuesday.

Robinson, a longtime member of the New England Patriots front office, was hired after a 2015 season in which the Titans went 3-13. Tennessee had six straight winning seasons for the first time in franchise history under Robinson. The Titans have made the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and won back-to-back AFC South championships in 2020 and 2021.

Robinson drafted 2015 Heisman Trophy winner Derrick Henry, now considered one of the best running backs in the NFL, in the second round of the 2016 NFL draft. He also oversaw the hiring of former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel as head coach before the 2018 season. Vrabel is now regarded as one of the best head coaches in the NFL.

The surprising move comes two days after former Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown, who Robinson drafted in 2019 and then traded to the Philadelphia Eagles three years later when Brown requested an extension or a trade, continued his breakout 2022 season with the Eagles by notching eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Titans on Sunday. Brown has been vocal about his feelings about the Titans after the trade and has even trolled his old team on social media as its receiving corps has struggled mightily this season.

The Eagles are a league-best 11-1 while the Titans fell to 7-5 on the season with the loss. Still, Tennessee holds a wide lead over the 4-8-1 Indianapolis Colts for first place in the AFC South.

