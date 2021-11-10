National Football League Tennessee Titans, Arizona Cardinals jump up in Colin Cowherd's latest Herd Hierarchy 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 9 in the NFL saw some heavy hitters punched in the mouth.

Even so, Colin Cowherd isn't ready to ding all the contenders that "may have not had the best weekend" in his latest edition of the Herd Hierarchy.

Here are the squads that make up "The Herd" host's top 10 going into Week 10, along with some insights from FOX Bet . (Note: All odds information current as of Tuesday.)

Overall record: 5-4 | Last week: Won 41-16 at Cincinnati Bengals

Colin's thoughts: "I'll put the Cleveland Browns in because they have the No. 2 rushing offense. They run the ball ... as well as anybody. They control the clock, and their defense has held opponents under 20 [points] in three straight games."

Up next: Browns at Patriots (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +3000

Overall record: 5-3 | Last week: Lost 9-6 at Jacksonville Jaguars

Colin's thoughts: "This is the concern with [the Buffalo Bills], and this is why I've dropped them: They're out-gaining everybody, but their offense is a little hit-and-miss because, unlike Cleveland, I don't love their offensive line."

Up next: Bills at Jets (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +550

Overall record: 5-3 | Last week: Won 29-27 vs. Chicago Bears

Colin's thoughts: "I know what I get with [the Pittsburgh Steelers] — very good defensively. ... But they have the lowest-scoring offense of any team with a winning record, and they can only win one way."

Up next: Steelers vs. Lions (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +5500

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Won 34-31 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Colin's thoughts: "I like the [Baltimore Ravens] because I think they're more explosive offensively. And by the way, can we put the 'Lamar Jackson can't play from behind' [narrative] to bed officially? That's their fourth win this season trailing entering the fourth, and they've won."

Up next: Ravens at Dolphins (8:20 p.m. ET Thursday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1000

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Lost 30-16 vs. Denver Broncos

Colin's thoughts: "Listen, [the Dallas Cowboys] just didn't show up. I still think they're in my Super Bowl bubble. I think they're a really good team. Dak Prescott had his worst game as a pro. ... I don't think that's gonna happen again."

Up next: Falcons vs. Cowboys (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 7-2 | Last week: Lost 28-16 vs. Tennessee Titans

Colin's thoughts: "Twice this year at home, [the Los Angeles Rams] have looked awful, but they're still great in all the right spots. They're great on the defensive line. They're great at corner. They're excellent at wide receiver. They're excellent at quarterback. They're excellent at head coach."

Up next: Rams vs. 49ers (8:15 p.m. ET Monday, ESPN)

NFL championship odds: +700

Overall record: 7-2 | Last week: Lost 13-7 at Kansas City Chiefs

Colin's thoughts: "Aaron Rodgers is coming back. ... I think we've got to take a deep breath on [the Green Bay Packers]. ... This is not Jordan Love's team, so let's not pretend it is. It won't be by Sunday."

Up next: Packers vs. Seahawks (4:25 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1100

Overall record: 6-2 | Last week: Bye

Colin's thoughts: "It's the No. 1 scoring offense. It's the No. 1 passing offense. ... We have seen this with Tom Brady. The Saints' defense is his kryptonite. ... [The Tampa Bay Buccaneers] can go over the top. They can grind it. They can run the football."

Up next: Buccaneers at WFT (1 p.m. ET Sunday, FOX)

NFL championship odds: +550

Overall record: 7-2 | Last week: Won 28-16 at Los Angeles Rams

Colin's thoughts: "We have to respect the Tennessee Titans. ... They're 6-0 against teams that made the playoffs. They have a physical presence, with or without Derrick Henry, that is tangible. You can see it."

Up next: Titans vs. Saints (1 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +1200

Overall record: 8-1 | Last week: Won 31-17 at San Francisco 49ers

Colin's thoughts: "[The Arizona Cardinals] just crushed a team with a backup quarterback. So now we know they have depth. ... They are as explosive as anybody in the league. They also go after and get your quarterback. ... I like everything about their aggressiveness."

Up next: Cardinals vs. Panthers (4:05 p.m. ET Sunday, CBS)

NFL championship odds: +900

