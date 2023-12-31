National Football League
Taylor Swift ringing in the New Year watching Travis Kelce at Chiefs-Bengals
Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve plans once again involved being at Arrowhead Stadium to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on the Cincinnati Bengals in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game. 

Swift was even wearing a jacket similar to the one Kelce wore last week when he arrived to the Chiefs' Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The music megastar once again took her usual seat in Kelce's friends and family box at the stadium and was treated to a massive Chiefs victory as Kansas City overcame a slow start to beat the Bengals 25-17 to win its eighth straight AFC West title and return to the playoffs.

Swift was dismayed at the Chiefs' early struggles, especially after an incomplete pass to Kelce.

But her mood had brightened considerably as Kansas City's defense secured the big victory.

The Chiefs are now 6-3 in games Swift has attended this season since her relationship with Kelce went public in September.

While Swift is set to resume her Eras Tour in February, the Chiefs' win does mean there will be at least one more home game for her to attend and watch Kelce at in January.

