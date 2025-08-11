National Football League Is Taylor Swift Announcing Her Next Album on The Kelce Brothers' Podcast? Published Aug. 11, 2025 5:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Get your popcorn ready because Taylor Swift could be this week's guest on "New Heights," the uberpopular podcast hosted by her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and his brother, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

Fans were quick to theorize about Swift's involvement after "New Heights" dropped a promotional graphic on social media teasing Wednesday's new episode.

Here are the Easter eggs fans were quick to spot in the post:

Perhaps the most obvious, the blacked-out silhouette between the two brothers has an uncanny resemblance to Swift.

The episode drops on August 13. Thirteen is widely known as Swift's lucky number, as she has incorporated it into various aspects of her life and career for decades. It all started when she began drawing a "13" on the back of her hand during her first tour, the Fearless Tour, which ran from 2009-10. What's more, Swift was born on the 13th, turned 13 on Friday the 13th and had her first album go gold in 13 weeks. Her first hit song had a 13-second intro, and she often puts her most significant songs as Track 13 on all her albums.

Jason almost certainly appears to be wearing a navy blue T-shirt from The Eras Tour (part of merch that is currently 13% off on her official online store), while eagle-eyed fans believe that Travis could be sporting a 1989 hoodie. Travis has previously stated that he's a big fan of Swift's "1989" album and that era of her music. Travis shared during a November 2024 bonus episode of "New Heights" that her song "Blank Space" is one of his favorites. It's "a song I’ll always listen to forever," Travis said. "It’s just unbelievable — everything about it."

An orange background, which fans have connected to potential upcoming music. Each of Swift's existing albums is tied to a specific color. During The Eras Tour, Swift painted each of her nails a different color to signify her 10 studio albums: mint green ("Taylor Swift"), gold ("Fearless"), purple ("Speak Now"), red ("Red"), turquoise ("1989"), black ("Reputation"), pink ("Lover"), gray ("Folklore"), peach ("Evermore") and navy ("Midnights"). Fans were quick to point out that orange hasn't been used yet to represent her discography.

The promo graphic "New Heights" shared on Instagram has reeled in a ton of eyebrow-raising comments. Most notably, the NFL commented the eyes and thinking face emojis. Access Hollywood commented "We know this silhouette all too well," referencing Swift's mega-hit "All Too Well." Fabletics commented "MOTHER IS COMING! MOTHER IS COMING!"

Swift grew up in Reading, Pennsylvania, just 90 minutes outside Philadelphia. Her song "Gold Rush" includes a lyric about an "Eagles T-shirt," which she clarified during her stop in Philly on The Eras Tour in February that she's referring to the football team, not the rock band like some fans theorized.

Wednesday's episode won't be the first — or last — time Swift breaks the internet. In June, Swift surprised the crowd at Travis Kelce's Tight End University event in Nashville with an impromptu performance of her hit "Shake It Off."

On Aug. 11, the same day the "New Heights" teaser dropped, Travis was spotted signing a "The Tortured Poets Department" vinyl for a Swiftie at Chiefs training camp. Two songs on that album, "The Alchemy" and "So High School," are widely believed to be about Travis, who famously made a surprise appearance at Swift's concert in London last summer when he stepped out on stage in front of nearly 90,000 fans alongside Swift's backup dancers for her outfit change during the interlude between two songs part of the "The Tortured Poets Department" setlist.

The Kelce brothers launched "New Heights" in September 2022, and the show saw another rise in popularity in the summer of 2023 at the start of Travis and Swift's relationship. The podcast has grown to over 2.5 million subscribers.

