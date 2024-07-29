National Football League Taylor Decker, Lions agree to three-year, $60 million extension Published Jul. 29, 2024 11:50 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Detroit Lions will keep their standout left tackle in the Motor City for years to come.

Taylor Decker has agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with $31.83 million guaranteed, his agent announced Monday. The deal will make Decker the seventh-highest-paid left tackle in the NFL on an average salary basis, per OverTheCap.

While Decker has been a key part of the Lions' climb to becoming a title contender, his strong play precedes that. The 30-year-old is the longest-tenured Lion, joining the team in 2016 when Detroit took him with the 16th overall pick in that year's draft.

Decker was entering the final year of a five-year, $70.35 million contract that he signed ahead of the 2020 season. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is happy that Detroit won't have to worry about losing Decker any time soon.

"He's been a key cog of what we've been building, what we've been doing," Holmes said of Decker in an interview Monday. "His leadership, his professionalism — he's a guy that really embraced our culture, so he's a big part of what we do, and it all starts up front with the offensive line, as we all know, so I'm just really, really happy that we were able to get that one done and happy for Deck and his family."

As the Lions gear up for a possible Super Bowl run in 2024, they've also agreed to new contracts with a few key offensive players this offseason. Starting right tackle Penei Sewell received a four-year, $112 million extension in April. Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown also received an extension in April, signing a four-year deal worth $120 million. A month later, quarterback Jared Goff joined the fray of Lions players to get an extension, inking a four-year deal worth $212 million.

In addition to the extensions, the Lions re-signed starting left guard Graham Glasgow to a three-year, $20 million deal in free agency. They also signed Pro Bowl guard Kevin Zeitler, who's projected to be their starter, to a one-year deal.

