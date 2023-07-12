National Football League Tampa Bay Buccaneers announce return of iconic 'Creamsicle' jerseys Published Jul. 12, 2023 2:27 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering a new era by celebrating an old one.

The Buccaneers announced Wednesday that they are bringing back the iconic bright orange and white "Creamsicle" jersey look, complete with the team's original logo on the helmets, for a Week 6 game against the Detroit Lions this upcoming season.

The team originally wore the color scheme for over 20 years following their debut in 1976 until a dramatic overhaul of the color scheme and logo into their current red, black and pewter look in 1997.

Although virtually all the Buccaneers' biggest successes have come in the era of their modern uniforms — including the franchise's two Super Bowl titles in 2002 and 2020 — it appears there's still a soft spot in Buccaneers fans' hearts for the classic orange jerseys with red-trimmed numbers.

The Buccaneers originally brought back the "Creamsicle" look as an annual throwback from 2009-2012, but that was scuttled after the NFL implemented new restrictions on helmets in 2013. The league loosened those restrictions last year, paving the way for the return of throwback looks across the NFL, with Tampa Bay the latest team to take full advantage.

The team unveiled the jerseys in a video posted to social media Wednesday featuring current players Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Lavonte David and Antoine Winfield. Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, signed in free agency in March, and Kyle Trask were not featured in the video, but both were seen in the throwback uniforms in graphics posted to the NFL's Twitter account.

Mayfield and Trask will battle in training camp to be the team's next starting quarterback after the retirement of Tom Brady following the 2022 season.

According to FOX Sports' Greg Auman, the team will sell No. 12 Brady jerseys in the "Creamsicle" look at the team store while throwback jerseys featuring other legends will be handled by Mitchell & Ness.

