Our 60-Minute Drill For Playoff Bettors

1 hour ago

Four red-hot teams. Four star quarterbacks. Two scintillating matchups. All to decide who advances to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

Will 43-year-old Tom Brady advance to his 10th Super Bowl appearance in his first season the Bucs, or will Aaron Rodgers end his three-game losing streak in NFC Championship appearances for the Packers (3:05 p.m. ET, FOX)?

Can Patrick Mahomes and the champion Chiefs continue their march toward a repeat, or will Josh Allen take the Bills back to their first Super Bowl in 27 years (6:40 p.m. ET, CBS)?

Our experts are here to tackle all the questions about the NFL's conference championship weekend in "Talk the Line Q&A Edition," answering your betting dilemmas, tracking all the late line movements and providing last-minute injury updates.

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre and host Sara Perlman as they dissect every angle on Sunday's doubleheader.

And don't forget to enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Bet Super 6 app, where you can compete for a prize of $500,000 or a new Ford F-150 truck by answering six questions about the NFC title game. Download now at foxsuper6.com.

Schwartz is very confident in the Chiefs (-3.5) on Sunday, while McIntyre is also leaning toward the two favorites, and Perlman offers some strong prop bets on Travis Kelce and Aaron Jones.

You can get your questions in for this week's show by submitting them on Twitter using the hashtag #TalktheLine or by sending them along on Facebook.

And don't forget you can join Geoff and Jason each Monday and Thursday for Talk the Line with @FOXBet.

In His Shoes
National Football League

In His Shoes

In His Shoes
Green Bay's Aaron Jones will forever have a strong bond with Ethan Haley of Western New York through a special pair of cleats.
14 mins ago
NFC Championship Watch Party
National Football League

NFC Championship Watch Party

NFC Championship Watch Party
Join Michael Vick, Greg Jennings, Emmanuel Sanders, and surprise guests live for all of Sunday's NFC title game action!
13 hours ago
How To Win $500,000 on Bucs-Packers
National Football League

How To Win $500,000 on Bucs-Packers

How To Win $500,000 on Bucs-Packers
Jason McIntyre breaks down the NFC Championship and offers his tips to help you win big in this week's Super 6 contest.
14 hours ago
Six Degrees Of Matthew Stafford
National Football League

Six Degrees Of Matthew Stafford

Six Degrees Of Matthew Stafford
The Lions and their QB have mutually agreed to part ways. Do Stafford's ties around the NFL hint at where he might be headed?
17 hours ago
Catching Up With The Coaching Carousel
National Football League

Catching Up With The Coaching Carousel

Catching Up With The Coaching Carousel
Nearly all of the NFL head-coaching vacancies have been filled. Check out who hired whom for the 2021 season.
1 day ago
