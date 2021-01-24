National Football League Our 60-Minute Drill For Playoff Bettors 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Four red-hot teams. Four star quarterbacks. Two scintillating matchups. All to decide who advances to Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Fla.

Will 43-year-old Tom Brady advance to his 10th Super Bowl appearance in his first season the Bucs, or will Aaron Rodgers end his three-game losing streak in NFC Championship appearances for the Packers (3:05 p.m. ET, FOX)?

Can Patrick Mahomes and the champion Chiefs continue their march toward a repeat, or will Josh Allen take the Bills back to their first Super Bowl in 27 years (6:40 p.m. ET, CBS)?

Our experts are here to tackle all the questions about the NFL's conference championship weekend in "Talk the Line Q&A Edition," answering your betting dilemmas, tracking all the late line movements and providing last-minute injury updates.

Join former NFL offensive lineman and FOX Sports gambling contributor Geoff Schwartz, FOX Sports gambling expert Jason McIntyre and host Sara Perlman as they dissect every angle on Sunday's doubleheader.

Schwartz is very confident in the Chiefs (-3.5) on Sunday, while McIntyre is also leaning toward the two favorites, and Perlman offers some strong prop bets on Travis Kelce and Aaron Jones.

