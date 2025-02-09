National Football League Eagles QB Jalen Hurts wins MVP of Super Bowl LIX with 3 TDs Updated Feb. 9, 2025 10:48 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl LIX MVP honors following a dominating 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 77.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 72 yards and one touchdown on 6.5 yards per carry. His 72 rushing yards are the most by a QB in Super Bowl history, breaking his own record of 70 yards.

This was the second time in three seasons that Hurts and the Eagles reached the Super Bowl — losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII — and marked their second Super Bowl title in franchise history (2017).

The Eagles are a combined 46-20 in the regular season and 6-3 in the postseason with Hurts as their starting quarterback.

In beating the Chiefs, Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history with 10 career rushing touchdowns in the postseason.

In the regular season, Hurts, a two-time Pro Bowler, totaled 2,903 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 103.7 passer rating, while completing 68.7 percent of his passes; Hurts' passer rating and completion percentage were each career bests. He also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.

