National Football League
Eagles QB Jalen Hurts wins MVP of Super Bowl LIX with 3 TDs
National Football League

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts wins MVP of Super Bowl LIX with 3 TDs

Updated Feb. 9, 2025 10:48 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts won Super Bowl LIX MVP honors following a dominating 40-22 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hurts passed for 221 yards and two touchdowns, while completing 77.3 percent of his passes. He also rushed for 72 yards and one touchdown on 6.5 yards per carry. His 72 rushing yards are the most by a QB in Super Bowl history, breaking his own record of 70 yards.

This was the second time in three seasons that Hurts and the Eagles reached the Super Bowl — losing to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII — and marked their second Super Bowl title in franchise history (2017).

ADVERTISEMENT

The Eagles are a combined 46-20 in the regular season and 6-3 in the postseason with Hurts as their starting quarterback.

In beating the Chiefs, Hurts became the first quarterback in NFL history with 10 career rushing touchdowns in the postseason.

In the regular season, Hurts, a two-time Pro Bowler, totaled 2,903 passing yards, 18 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 103.7 passer rating, while completing 68.7 percent of his passes; Hurts' passer rating and completion percentage were each career bests. He also rushed for 630 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
National Football League
Philadelphia Eagles
Jalen Hurts
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles

How to watch Super Bowl 2025: Date, time, TV channel, stream for Chiefs vs Eagles

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsSuper Bowl 2025 image Super Bowl 2025Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Image Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes