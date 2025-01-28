National Football League Super Bowl LIX: Here’s where to watch and must-have team merch Updated Jan. 28, 2025 5:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Super Bowl, one of the biggest sporting events of the year, is almost here! This year, the NFL championship will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, two powerhouse football teams with similar regular season records. The Chiefs battled it out, ending their season with a 15-2 record while the Eagles came in a close second with a 14-3 record.

The NFL's postseason games were thrilling for the two teams, with the Kansas City Chiefs claiming a narrow 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills to clinch their Super Bowl spot. The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Washington Commanders in their final game, coming out on top with a 55–23 win.

This year, the Super Bowl is in New Orleans at Caesars Superdome. You can watch the Super Bowl and Kendrick Lamar's halftime show on February 9, 2025, exclusively on FOX . If you don't have cable, Tubi will stream the FOX coverage for free .

Kansas City Chiefs merchandise

Love Travis Kelce? Get this one-of-kind Super Bowl Kelce jersey.

Get a Super Bowl-specific jersey for one of Kansas City's most popular players, Travis Kelsey. Rep your team with this bright red Kelce jersey with the Super Bowl logo branded on the side.

Celebrate Kansas City's all-star quarterback.

A Kansas City Chiefs jersey featuring star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shows your love for the big names on the team. As a team captain, Mahomes is a strong pick when choosing a jersey. You can choose from a black or white jersey.

A 2024 AFC champions hoodie shows off your team spirit.

Celebrate the Chief's fifth year as AFC champions with a Kansas City Chiefs 2024 AFC Champions hoodie . The hoodie comes in the Chief's classic red with an AFC and Chiefs logo printed on the front.

Stay comfortable and stylish with a WEAR by Erin Andrews Chiefs cropped hoodie.

Celebrate the Chiefs making it to the Super Bowl in style with a Kansas City Chiefs cropped hoodie . It features the iconic Chiefs logo with the Super Bowl LIX logo on top and comes in black.

This limited Kansas City Chiefs hat is easily adjustable.

This one-of-a-kind Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LIX adjustable hat comes in a neutral gray and features the Super Bowl LIX logo embroidered on the side. This is a special event item, so grab your new hat before it's gone.

These cozy fleece joggers have a vintage vibe.

Stay comfortable and show your team spirit with these Kansas City Chiefs fleece joggers . They're a retro-style that has the Chiefs logo and name down the pant leg. The soft fleece lining will help you stay warm and cozy.

Philadelphia Eagles merchandise

Celebrate Barkley's successful first season with the Eagles with a new jersey.

Saquon Barkley has had an impressive debut season with the Eagles, so the perfect way to celebrate his success is with a Saquon Barkley Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX jersey . It has the Super Bowl logo on it as well as Barkley's name and number.

A Super Bowl-branded jersey in classic Eagles colors.

A.J. Brown helped lead the Eagles to their NFC championship victory, making him one of the team's most beloved players. You can get an A.J. Brown Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIV jersey in the Eagle's classic midnight green.

A comfortable, limited-time Eagles hoodie.

Celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles getting to the Super Bowl with a Super Bowl-specific Eagles hoodie . The well-known Eagles logo is surrounded by the Super Bowl details for Super Bowl LIX. The sweatshirt comes in a dark charcoal color, with lettering in the Eagle's midnight green.

Go retro with this old-school Eagles hoodie.

Prefer the Philadelphia Eagles' old logo? Get a retro Eagles hoodie in Kelly green. It has a full Eagle logo and font with the establishment date of the team underneath.

A comfortable Philadelphia Eagles hoodie in a cropped style.

A Philadelphia Eagles WEAR by Erin cropped hoodie is a stylish sweatshirt that shows your love for the Eagles. It's a sleek black hoodie with the Eagles logo, surrounded by the Super Bowl LIX logo. The cropped style makes the hoodie extra comfortable.

A stylish, bright snapback in Eagles colors.

You get the Super Bowl logo and the Eagles logo on this Philadelphia Eagles New Era snapback . It comes in midnight green, so you'll stand out in any crowd.

