Love them or hate them, the Chiefs are the biggest show in the NFL right now Updated Feb. 3, 2025 3:58 p.m. ET

Every week, FOX Sports NFL Insider Peter Schrager opens his notebook and opines on three of the biggest storylines around the league. Here are his takes ahead of Super Bowl LIX, including a look at Chiefs vs. Everybody, how Mekhi Becton revived his career in Philadelphia, and why Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco is on the precipice of history on Sunday.

THE HOWARD STERN COROLLARY

I think the whole Chiefs "fatigue" storyline that plagued the airwaves a week ago is misguided. And the feeling that this year's Super Bowl lacks "buzz" is rather absurd.

It's the freaking Super Bowl and this is the first time we have a chance to see the NFL's first three-peat Super Bowl champion in history, and whether you like Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the whole Kelce family tree (and its many, many tentacles, i.e. Taylor Swift) — you have to at least appreciate the historical significance. An NFL record 57 million Americans tuned into Bills-Chiefs showdown in the AFC Championship Game. That doesn't mean 57 million Americans like Mahomes, Kelce and Swift. It means that 57 million Americans wanted to watch.

In 1997, the movie "Private Parts," the film based on the Howard Stern's best-selling book, hit cinemas and was a national sensation. In a pivotal scene, an exasperated station operator — the appropriately nicknamed "Pig Vomit" (played by Paul Giamatti) — asks a researcher to do an analysis of Howard Stern's popularity. I copy and pasted the following exchange from IMDB.com:

Researcher: The average radio listener listens for eighteen minutes. The average Howard Stern fan listens for - are you ready for this? - an hour and twenty minutes.

Pig Vomit: How can that be?

Researcher: Answer most commonly given? "I want to see what he'll say next."

Pig Vomit: Okay, fine. But what about the people who hate Stern?

Researcher: Good point. The average Stern hater listens for two and a half hours a day.

Pig Vomit: But... if they hate him, why do they listen?

Researcher: Most common answer? "I want to see what he'll say next."

This scene can be used to describe the Chiefs' monster TV ratings. Ask anyone outside of Kansas City (and FS1's Nick Wright and movie star Paul Rudd and myself), and they'll tell you they're just sick of this team. And Kelce's brother. And Kelce's brother's family. And Swift. And Swift's family. And "Bundle-Rooski." And on and on and on. Well, those same people who are sick of them ... are watching. And maybe it's to see their ultimate demise. Maybe it's because they're hoping to see Mahomes give a resigned nod of the head and a shake of the hand to a quarterback lining up aside from him.

But it hasn't been the case since Joe Burrow did it in January 2022. Mahomes has since beaten the likes of Trevor Lawrence, Burrow, Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Josh Allen (twice), Lamar Jackson, Brock Purdy, and C.J. Stroud. In total, only two quarterbacks in NFL history have beaten Mahomes in a playoff game; the aforementioned Burrow and Tom Brady, who did it twice.

Love them (it feels like there's an awfully lot less of these individuals) or hate them (hello to the rest of you), the Chiefs are the biggest show in town right now. And if the advertising sales numbers or TV ratings tell any sort of story, Kansas City is still good business for the NFL.

Why the Chiefs "fatigue" narrative might be overblown heading into Super Bowl LIX.

THE OTHER DISCARDED NEW YORK FIRST-ROUNDER

Yes, Saquon Barkley will be the big headline of discarded New York first-round talents making his former team's fans weep as he starts in a Super Bowl. But Mekhi Becton has quite a story, too. You can't necessarily blame the Jets for moving on from Becton in free agency a year ago.

After a promising rookie season — in which he was drafted before perennial All-Pro Tristan Wirfs — Becton battled weight issues, injuries and antagonistic Jets fans online for the bulk of his New York career. He had two separate major knee injuries, and when asked, said he'd rather not move to right tackle before his final season with the Jets. So he wasn't re-signed or given an extension, and instead, signed a minimum deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

In Philadelphia, he found the coach he'd long been missing. Jeff Stoutland, the professor of the famed Stoutland U, and the best offensive line in NFL history, naturally took the troubled Becton under his wing and turned him into a dominant offensive guard for the best running team in the NFC. Becton — who stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs well over 350 pounds — had never played offensive guard in his life.

"It's pretty funny to me that I'm where I'm at, and they're where they're at," Becton said of the Jets last week, according to the New York Post.

"I'm the same player I've always been," Becton said. "It's nothing different. I just didn't have the support like I have now. I feel like if you give somebody support and uplift them — and not tear them down every day — they are going to go perform like they can."

His star teammate Barkley got the headlines this season, but the Becton story is one that's a testament to both the player's dedication to proving his former employer wrong, and the power of a better NFL building.

Mekhi Becton has turned his career around in Philadelphia.

PACHECO CHASING HISTORY, TOO

Isiah Pacheco isn't the most famous running back in this game. And his story might rank third in sexiness going in, when compared to Saquon Barkley's quest for a Lombardi Trophy and Chiefs teammate Kareem Hunt's full circle story with KC. But Pacheco, a seventh-round draft pick from two years ago, has some history to make, too.

If he gets the nod in the starting lineup on Sunday, Pacheco will become the first running back in NFL history to start in the Super Bowl his first three years in the league. He's already the first running back in NFL history to start and win Super Bowls in his first two years in the league. Pacheco's story is one of redemption and perseverance, too. In September, Pacheco fractured his fibula and missed Weeks 3-12. His departure from the lineup opened the door to for Hunt's re-entry to the team. When Pacheco went down, Hunt called Andy Reid, himself, and said he wanted another shot and was ready.

Pacheco's back, and though Hunt has received the bulk of the carries the past two weeks, don't for a second think Pacheco won't play a role in the Super Bowl. Pacheco has been patient, but his number will be called. Just wait.

Isiah Pacheco is one step away from Super Bowl history on Sunday.

BUSIEST MAN OF THE WEEK

It's not Mahomes, Hurts or Tom Brady, who will no doubt have his hands full. It's Post Malone. Per sources, Posty will be performing a show Thursday night in New Orleans. He'll be performing Saturday at the Fanatics party hosted by Michael Rubin. And he's also performing at the NFL's official tailgate party before the Super Bowl. Life is good for Posty. Let's hope his voice makes it through the weekend.

SUPER BOWL STAT OF THE WEEK

Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has an 0-8 record against Patrick Mahomes, the quarterback whom he will face on Sunday in Super Bowl LIX.

Peter Schrager is an NFL Insider for FOX Sports and a host of "Good Morning Football" on NFL Network. You can follow him on Twitter at @PSchrags.

