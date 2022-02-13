National Football League Super Bowl commercials 2022: Peyton Manning, Zendaya, Will Smith headline 36 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl 2022 isn’t just about the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals .

It’s also when brands pull out all the stops for their very best commercials.

This year, some of the most recognizable celebrities in Hollywood such as Megan Thee Stallion, Zendaya, Kevin Hart, Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Selma Hayek, were among the many big names on tap for the NFL's commercial spectacle during the Super Bowl.

Here are the top commercials from Super Bowl LVI.

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost for Amazon

Johansson lives a very public life in Hollywood, but even she could use some privacy away from Amazon's artificial intelligence voice, Alexa.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Salma Hayek for BMW

We're used to seeing Schwarzenegger as the Terminator, but his portrayal of Zeus in this BMW commercial is worthwhile, along with Hayek as Hera.

Guy Fieri for Bud Light

If there is anybody that knows a thing or two about how things are supposed to taste, it's certainly Fieri.

Megan Thee Stallion for Doritos

The self-proclaimed "H-Town Hottie" is bringing the heat with new flaming hot flavors for Doritos.

Dr. Evil for General Motors

It's been 20 years since Dr. Evil was on the big screen as the antagonist of "Austin Powers," but he's back to take over General Motors in 2022.

An All-Star cast for Michelob Ultra

Peyton Manning. Jimmy Butler. Nneka Ogwumike. Steve Buscemi. The stars were out for the Super Bowl.

Will Smith for Peacock

There's no denying "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" is one of the most iconic sitcoms in television history, and now Will Smith is ready to usher in a new generation of the series for Peacock.

Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Rodman, Danny Trejo and William Shatner for Planet Fitness

This might not be a cast of characters you expect to see together on screen, but they work it out for Planet Fitness.

DJ Khaled for Quickbooks

The Super Bowl is the definition of high energy, so it's only right that DJ Khaled brought his infectious energy to the big game.

Matthew McConaughey for Salesforce

McConaughey was sensational in "Insterstellar," so seeing him once again as an astronaut is a welcomed sight.

Kevin Hart for Sam's Club

Imagine grocery shopping and seeing Kevin Hart in Sam's Club. Well, you don't have to imagine, because the visual is here.

Zendaya for Squarespace

It's Zendaya's world, and the rest of us are just living in it. Take a look at her selling seashells for Squarespace.

Jerod Mayo and Pete Davidson for Hellman's

It turns out that Kanye West isn't the only person that Pete Davidson has to keep his eye out for these days.

Eugene Levy, Brie Larson, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista for Nissan

A Nissan has never looked cooler than with these A-list stars behind the wheel.

Doctor Strange

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the toast of the box office these days, and Doctor Strange is back with the latest installment in the Marvel film series.

Ken Jeong and Kevin McHale for Planters

This pairing is absolutely nuts for Planters. No other way to put it.

Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus for T-Mobile

Two country music and pop icons collaborating is never a bad thing, as evidenced by this commercial.

Doja Cat for Taco Bell

There aren't many artists currently that are as interesting as Doja Cat, so getting her on tap for a Super Bowl commercial is only right.

Jurassic World Dominion

The Jurassic Park franchise is the gift that keeps on giving, and the latest installment, Jurassic Dominion was unveiled during the Super Bowl.

Tommy Lee Jones for Toyota

After a career full of action films, Jones is not afraid to get on the road for Toyota.

Deion and Shedeur Sanders for Oikos

Like father, like son for the Jackson State tandem, with both starring in this commercial for Oikos.

LeBron James for Crypto.com

The Lakers' new home is the Crypto.com Arena, so it comes as no surprise that their biggest star is the face of this Super Bowl commercial.

