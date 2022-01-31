National Football League Super Bowl 2022: Skip and Shannon react to Rams-Bengals matchup 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Super Bowl LVI is set.

The big game will feature a clash between two squads who've charted unlikely paths to the big dance.

One is a young Cincinnati Bengals group led by a prodigy quarterback, which defied the odds and used two memorable game-winning playoff kicks to earn a Super Bowl berth.

And the other, the Los Angeles Rams, is a team transformed by a slew of blockbuster trades and signings, including adding a veteran signal-caller, a big-play receiver, and a legendary defensive end.

It's a face-off that virtually no one predicted heading into the NFL's new 17-game slate, but it's one that will have the football world champing at the bit.

For Shannon Sharpe, his foresight figures that Los Angeles will walk away as the victors come Feb. 13, and for him, Sean McVay's familiarity with Cincinnati's Zac Taylor is a big reason why.

"Zac was the quarterbacks and receivers coach under Sean McVay, so they know each other. I love the way Matthew Stafford is playing. I love Odell, I love Cooper Kupp, and here's the thing: You have a defensive front that can get after you like Tennessee, but an offense that's much better than them."

Nonetheless, Sharpe warned against taking Cincy lightly.

"As Andy [Reid] said, the Cincinnati Bengals are not to be slighted or taken for granted. They are legit. When you get a team that gets this far, I don't care what seed they were to get there, they believe they belong. And once you get a team that believes they belong, they're playing ultra-confident now.

"And that kid –– No. 9 –– is swagged out.

Sharpe added that Stafford's play has been the most prevalent reason for Los Angeles' championship run.

"Some of the throws he was making, Jared Goff can't make those throws. It took everything the Rams had, and Stafford was the difference."

Stafford is the biggest reason the Rams are headed to Super Bowl LVI

However, Skip Bayless' negative predilections toward Stafford couldn't allow him to have full confidence in the Rams.

"Matt Stafford led the league in interceptions over the last eight games of the regular season and he threw four pick-sixes. He just goes haywire and will throw it to you. … He did exactly what he always does. … Even in the fourth [quarter], Jaquiski Tartt has the game and the Super Bowl right in his hands, and [an interception] hits off his fingers."

Looks like Stafford has one more game to prove either Sharpe or Bayless correct.

