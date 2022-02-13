National Football League Super Bowl 2022: Rams' star power prevails despite shaky game plan 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Bucky Brooks

FOX Sports NFL Writer

Wow!

That is the only way to describe a Super Bowl that perfectly capped an exciting season of football. The close games and spectacular endings of playoff games will force coaches to place a greater emphasis on situational football in practice to ensure that players understand how to execute when the game is on the line.

From a scouting perspective, the results of the postseason will force some team-builders to reexamine their roster construction tactics to determine whether they are putting their teams in the best position to win the Lombardi Trophy.

Here are my other thoughts and observations on the Rams' thrilling 23-20 victory over the Bengals:

The Rams won with star power

The skeptics were ready to take the Rams to task for mortgaging their future to acquire a host of blue-chip players, but the collection of all-stars propelled Los Angeles to a Super Bowl victory in a tightly contested game. While it certainly takes scheme and tactics to become a championship team, the Rams are Super Bowl champions due to their individual and collective star power.

From Matthew Stafford finding Cooper Kupp repeatedly on the game-winning drive to Aaron Donald and Von Miller flexing their muscles in the second half, the Rams overcame questionable coaching strategy from Sean McVay to hoist the Lombardi Trophy at the end of a roller-coaster game.

That does not include the hot start from Odell Beckham Jr. that enabled the Rams to jump out to an early lead. The former Pro Bowler was on his way to a big day (two catches, 52 receiving yards) prior to suffering a noncontact knee injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the game.

Based on the game tape and stat sheet, the Rams’ blue-chip players certainly played up to expectations. Donald, Miller and Leonard Floyd combined for five of the team’s seven sacks and keyed a stellar defensive effort that enabled the Rams to overcome a sputtering performance from an offense that struggled after OBJ’s injury.

Although the Rams’ defense needed to overcome a disappointing effort from All-Pro defensive back Jalen Ramsey, the star power made the difference in the defense’s dominance in key situations.

Offensively, it was all about the Stafford-to-Kupp connection in the fourth quarter. The All-Pro receiver tallied 39 receiving yards on four catches on a 15-play, game-winning drive that showed the unit’s resilience under pressure. While the performance was far from perfect, the play of the Rams’ stars will prompt other teams to consider stockpiling their rosters with blue-chip talent by any means necessary.

Matthew Stafford proves his worth

It cost the Rams significant draft capital to upgrade the quarterback position with a veteran with A-plus arm talent, but the hefty price was well worth it, based on Stafford's performance in the clutch. He orchestrated a brilliant, fourth-quarter comeback that showcased his discipline, patience and poise as a playmaker from the pocket.

Despite failing to move the ball for most of the second half, Stafford found a way to ignite the offense when it mattered. He targeted Kupp repeatedly on option routes that enabled him to sit down in the voids of the Bengals’ zone defense. The veteran QB also distributed the ball to his running backs and tight ends on a variety of check-downs and swing passes to the outside.

When it mattered, though, it was all about Stafford finding his No. 1 receiver. With everyone in the stadium knowing that Kupp was the primary target, Stafford found a way to squeeze the ball into a tight space to give the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year a chance to make a play.

That’s why the Rams made the trade, and the payoff is well worth the expense, with a championship banner to hang in the rafters at SoFi stadium for years to come.

Jalen Ramsey disappoints on the big stage

The All-Pro cornerback campaigned for a bigger role in Super Bowl LVI, but he failed to back up his bodacious talk with an exceptional performance. Ramsey surrendered a pair of big plays to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, respectively, that nearly altered the outcome of the game.

While it is difficult for premier corners to pitch shutouts on the island, the Rams certainly did not expect Ramsey to emerge as an easy target for the Bengals in the passing game. As a long, rangy corner with a versatile game that enables him to snuff out pass-catchers in man or zone coverage, Ramsey was expected to hold his own while Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris rolled coverage to the other side of the field.

However, the struggles of the team's No. 1 corner blew up the Rams’ defensive game plan and put the defense behind the eight-ball for most of the night.

Sean McVay needs to reevaluate his methods

Perhaps I am nitpicking a Super Bowl-winning coach who found a way to overcome the loss of key personnel, but McVay will need to reexamine his call sheet and tactics when he reviews how he performed in Super Bowl LVI.

Sure, it is easier to make critiques after a victory, but it is necessary after watching the Rams sputter for most of the second half.

Part of the problem can of course be attributed to OBJ’s injury. His loss robbed the offense of a key playmaker on the perimeter and forced Kupp to play without a blue-chip sidekick.

McVay is viewed as an offensive genius, but he did not appear to have an alternate plan to get the ball to Kupp. The Rams did not utilize pre-snap motions or shifts to create favorable matchups on the perimeter against the Bengals’ brackets and double coverage. In addition, the Rams failed to move Kupp around the formation to force the Bengals to alter their tactics to keep the All-Pro receiver under wraps.

While I appreciated McVay’s commitment to running the ball in an attempt to force the Bengals out of their coverage-heavy tactics, the lack of success on the ground routinely put the Rams in long-yardage situations. Sure, the offensive line took a whooping at the hands of the Bengals, but the Rams did not challenge the frontline with creative plays (jet sweeps) that forced the unit to run from sideline to sideline.

In the end, the Rams won, and that is all that matters. But McVay must become a better big-game tactician for L.A. to become the dynastic squad that many expect.

The Bengals could not seal the deal

Credit Zac Taylor for having the Bengals in position to pull off an upset that almost no one saw coming in a tilt between stars and underdogs. The third-year coach mixed aggressive playcalls with clever tactics to give the Bengals a chance to close it out in the fourth quarter.

From a timely halfback pass that closed the game to within three points prior to halftime to his aggressive, deep-shot calls against Ramsey, Taylor called the game without fear, and his young team fed off his aggressiveness.

That said, critics will point to his questionable third-down call on the final drive as a game-changer. The run to Samaje Perine was stuffed at the line of scrimmage, setting up a fourth-and-short that resulted in a game-ending sack.

In addition, the Bengals will face criticism for surrendering seven sacks against the Rams. Although that is more of a personnel issue than a tactical error, the young coach will need to figure out how to better protect his franchise quarterback in the future.

If the Bengals can figure that out, they'll be back to try again in the big game.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports and regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself." He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and is a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast.

