Super Bowl 2022 predictions: Who wins Sunday?
Saturday is the last full day to take your best guess as to who will win Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.
However, a number of FOX Sports analysts made their picks two days early, spending Friday morning making their cases for who will take home the Lombardi Trophy.
Check out where Skip Bayless, Colin Cowherd and others landed on the big game:
PICK: Bengals 31-23
"On paper, at a glance, the Rams should win this game –– the Bengals will win this game. This is my bottom line to this game: There's just something about Joe Burrow. There's something magical. There's something special. I believe he is going to arrive on the biggest stage. It's made for him. And if you look at what he's done on the biggest stage on every level, it's been spectacular."
Pick: Rams 31-27
"I believe this is the most complete team both offensively and defensively that the Bengals have faced in the playoffs. … The [Rams] defensive line, I believe they're gonna get after Joe Burrow because I think that's the weakness of their offense, the offensive line."
Pick: Rams 28-23
"I think the game is decided by the defensive line. The Rams' is great, the Bengals weakness is probably their O-line. Teams to allow at least five sacks in the Super Bowl era are 4-15, and eight of the last nine Super Bowl winners have registered more sacks than their opponent. My guess is the Rams have more sacks than the Bengals do. That's just the reality of Aaron Donald. Matt Stafford: 13 TDs, zero picks in the fourth quarter all year. If the game is close, he has been the best fourth-quarter quarterback in the league."
Pick: Rams
"In the Super Bowl, what's the clearest recipe to blowing a team out? It's not having an all-time great offense. If the other team can't block you, you're going to kick the hell out of them. The Bengals can't block [the Rams] and because of that, the Rams are going to crush them."
Pick: Rams
Pick: Rams
"The Rams will win the Super Bowl simply because they're a better team. … Joe Burrow is in regression this postseason compared to his regular-season effort. Ja'Marr Chase, who is a beast, is in regression as well. … The Rams are a better team that is actually playing better going against a team that's star players are in regression."
Pick: Bengals 24-21