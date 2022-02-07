National Football League Super Bowl 2022: Could the Rams rout the Bengals? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The countdown to Super Bowl LVI is underway, with the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals just six days away.

And usually, the last two teams standing should signal a competitive matchup — but when it comes to this particular showdown, there seems to be cause for concern.

The Rams are currently 4.5 point favorites over the Bengals in the Super Bowl, according to FOX Bet. And beyond the fact that the Rams will play on their home field (SoFi Stadium), some analysts believe they are a clearly superior team in what should not be a close game.

One of those people is Nick Wright.

"I don't see one clear-cut advantage the Bengals have — not one," Wright said on "First Things First."

"Against most teams, it's Ja'Marr Chase. I don't know about against Jalen Ramsey. Certainly, I don't think the Bengals' defense matches up well against the Rams' offense in any phase."

Nick Wright: Rams should handle Bengals with ease It looks like the odds are against the Cincinnati Bengals as we are approach Super Bowl Weekend.

There are numbers to support Wright's belief that the Rams should be viewed as heavy favorites, specifically on the defensive side of the ball.

In the playoffs, the Rams are allowing just 18.3 points per game and 274.7 total yards per game. When comparing that to the Bengals' offensive output this postseason, it appears the Rams have a distinct advantage.

The Bengals are averaging just 337.3 YPG this postseason, eighth among playoff teams, down from the 361.5 they averaged in the regular season. They have also allowed 12 sacks in three playoff games, the most of any playoff team.

On top of that, Pro Football Focus ranks NFL players compared to their position across the league.

Joe Burrow is first among QBs (92.3) and Cooper Kupp is first among receivers (92.8), but on the defensive side of the ball, L.A. has a distinct advantage, considering Aaron Donald ranks first among interior defenders (93.5), Ramsey is first among cornerbacks (85.2) and Von Miller is fourth (90.4) among edge defenders.

The Rams have 11 players ranked in the top 20 at their position compared to nine for the Bengals, and L.A. has eight players in the top 10 at their position compared to four for Cincy.

Chris Broussard believes the weakness of the Bengals' offensive line, compared to the strength of the Rams' pass rush, is enough to give L.A. the greatest edge come Sunday.

"The way [the Bengals] held off the Chiefs, holding them just to one sack, I don't think they will be able to do that against the Rams," Broussard said. "So Joe Burrow will be under duress."

While it's true that Burrow has been under duress all postseason — he was sacked nine times in Cincy's win over Tennessee — it hasn't seemed to matter once winning time comes around.

The young quarterback has managed to put the Bengals in a position to win each of their last two playoff games with walk-off field goals, and also secured a wild-card win over the Raiders.

Evidence shows that the Rams should be able to put consistent pressure on Burrow come Sunday.

Whether it's enough to rattle Joe Cool is another thing altogether.

