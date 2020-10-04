National Football League
National Football League

Super 6 Player Hits the Jackpot

3 hours ago

One smart fan, who clearly knows how to forecast NFL winners, went six-for-six in FOX Bet's Super 6 contest Sunday to take home the $100,000 jackpot.

The lucky handicapper entered the late-afternoon games as the only player to go five-for-five in Super 6 selections, needing the Los Angeles Rams to beat the New York Giants by seven to nine points.

Our picker was sweating late, as Daniel Jones drove deep into Rams' territory in the final minutes, but he tossed an interception at the 5-yard line with 52 seconds remaining to seal LA's 17-9 victory.

The perfect entry also featured a bold call on Cleveland to beat Dallas by 10-14 points, as the Browns were 3.5-point underdogs heading into Big D.

A mere 3 percent of players made the same play on the Browns with that winning margin, and as the saying goes, high risk reaps high reward.

Upsets were the winner's calling card, as the bettor selected the Panthers to improve to .500 on the season, with a 31-21 victory over Arizona.

The Cardinals were 3-point favorites, but with Arizona coming off a surprsing loss to the Lions last week, this player liked Carolina's odds. A mere 2 percent of contest entries picked Carolina to win by 10-14 points.

Meanwhile, one team had to come out victorious in the Texans and Vikings matchup, as both were winless on the season. The bettor preferred Minnesota, even though the Texas were favored by 3.5.

Dalvin Cook was cooking in Vikings' victory, helping Minnesota to win outright by eight, cashing the pick.

The bettor did select some favorites, though, too.

The Seahawks were favored by 5.5, and with Russell Wilson breaking records left and right this season, the picker trusted Russ, which paid off in Seattle's 31-23 victory in Miami.

The perfect entry also included a bet on New Orleans (-3), which came through as the Saints scored five straight TDs after falling into an early hole at Detroit.

Next week, this could be you! Make sure to enter the NFL Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win the next $100,000 jackpot!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Josh Allen Leads Bills to 4-0

Josh Allen Leads Bills to 4-0
Also, the Rams and Giants put on a defensive clinic, and Chicago falls short in Nick Foles' first start.
4 hours ago
National Football League

Browns Clip Cowboys at 'Jerry World'

Browns Clip Cowboys at 'Jerry World'
The Cowboys can't solve Cleveland, Lamar Jackson bounces back in a big way, and Tom Brady goes GOAT on the Chargers.
7 hours ago
National Football League

NFL's Top Plays of Week 4

NFL's Top Plays of Week 4
There are touchdowns aplenty early on another NFL Sunday. Check out all the best plays across the league as they happen!
11 hours ago
National Football League

The One Team That Can Match The Chiefs

The One Team That Can Match The Chiefs
Geoff Schwartz explains why the Steelers stack up as a real threat to win the AFC and shares his best bets for Week 4.
12 hours ago
National Football League

Latest On COVID-19 In NFL

Latest On COVID-19 In NFL
When will Patriots-Chiefs be played? How are other teams being affected? Here's everything you need to know.
13 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks