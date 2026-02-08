National Football League
Steve Young Had a Great Time With Green Day During the Super Bowl LX Pregame
Updated Feb. 8, 2026 7:56 p.m. ET

Steve Young shared the spotlight with several other Super Bowl MVPs ahead of Super Bowl LX, but the Pro Football Hall of Famer was star-struck by someone else. 

Young appeared to be having the time of his life during Green Day's pregame performance ahead of Super Bowl LX. The San Francisco 49ers' iconic quarterback jammed out on stage during the performance, and wasn't shy in expressing his appreciation for the band afterward. 

Young fist bumped at one point during Green Day's performance. At another point, he decided to take a selfie while he was on stage with the band.

[SUPER BOWL LX: Seahawks, Patriots Score, Live Updates, More]

Steve Young busts a move during Green Day's performance. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Steve Young takes a selfie from the stage during Green Day's pregame performance at Super Bowl 60. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Following the performance, Young made sure to grab pictures with Green Day drummer Tré Cool and guitarist Mike Dirnt. 

Steve Young (left) and Green Day drummer Tré Cool. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

From left to right: Tré Cool, Steve Young and Mike Dirnt. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

Green Day's performance came after a handful of former Super Bowl MVPs were honored as part of the pregame festivities. Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Eli Manning, Lynn Swann, Jalen Hurts and Emmitt Smith. Former 49ers greats Joe Montana and Jerry Rice were honored during the pregame festivities, too.

As for Green Day, it performed "Holiday," "Boulevard of Broken Dreams" and "American Idiot" during its pregame outing. 

