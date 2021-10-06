National Football League Stephon Gilmore's departure from New England Patriots shouldn't be a shock 40 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The New England Patriots' decision to trade star cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers might be a surprise, but it's tough to call it a shock.

This is head coach Bill Belichick's M.O., after all.

The move happened swiftly after initial reports broke that the team and the 31-year-old cornerback had agreed to part ways Wednesday following an impasse on a long-term contract extension.

First, Gilmore announced his farewell to the Pats in a message on Twitter.

And Belichick released a statement a few hours later, thanking Gilmore for his "significant contributions" to the team and saying the decision to part ways was mutual.

Then, in the early afternoon on the East Coast, the Panthers confirmed Gilmore – a Rock Hill, South Carolina native – was headed home.

Quite the whirlwind!

Gilmore boasts quite the résumé, including being the first Patriots player to win Defensive Player of the Year, which he did in 2019.

Since 1981, Gilmore is just the third full-time corner to win the award, joining Rod Woodson (Pittsburgh Steelers, 1993) and Deion Sanders (San Francisco 49ers, 1994). Charles Woodson, a cornerback-safety hybrid, won the award in 2009 with the Green Bay Packers.

Originally drafted by the Buffalo Bills, Gilmore signed with New England in 2017 after five seasons in Buffalo. He has two first-team All-Pro honors and four Pro Bowl selections across his nine-year career, including three straight from 2018 to 2020.

However, he was limited to just 11 games a season ago and started this season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list due to offseason surgery for a partially torn quad.

Entering the final year of his five-year $65-million deal he signed in 2017, Gilmore's $13 million average annual value on his contract was tied for 13th among cornerbacks, per Spotrac.

He wanted a raise, which the Pats were open to giving him, but they wanted to see him on the field first, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

That stalemate carried into the season and ultimately resulted in his trade Wednesday.

But given Belichick's track record, offloading the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year doesn't necessarily qualify as a shocker.

His list of moving off of star defensive contributors is extensive, after all.

Take safeties Tebucky Jones and Lawyer Milloy, both of whom Belichick waved farewell to prior to the 2003 season. Both won the Super Bowl with New England in 2001 and were gone shortly thereafter – Jones via trade, Milloy by release – and Milloy had made three consecutive Pro Bowls prior to being cut.

Of course, the Pats went on to win the Super Bowl during that 2003 season.

Richard Seymour also fits the bill of a surprise dismissal from Belichick. The menacing defensive lineman played 111 games and won three Super Bowls with the Patriots, making five straight Pro Bowls at one point with New England from 2002 to 2006.

But ahead of the 2009 season, the Pats shipped him to the then-Oakland Raiders for a first-round pick. He made two more Pro Bowls in his four years with the Raiders before retiring after the 2012 season.

The list goes on, too. From Aqib Talib (left as a free agent in 2014 to sign with the Denver Broncos) to Jamie Collins (traded to the Cleveland Browns during 2016). Both players made the Pro Bowl the year prior to their respective departures.

And those are just some of the defensive players Belichick has cut bait on.

On offense, there are names such as Adam Vinatieri (not re-signed, 2006), Deion Branch (traded, 2006), Randy Moss (traded, 2010), Wes Welker (not re-signed, 2013), Logan Mankins (traded, 2014).

You get the idea. There is very little room for sentimentality when it comes to personnel decisions in New England.

Belichick's "Patriot Way" has a lot of meanings, and sometimes it means a way out the door, as it did for Gilmore on Wednesday.

