National Football League Stephen Jones: WR Martavis Bryant gives Dallas Cowboys size Published Nov. 10, 2023 3:32 p.m. ET

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant hasn't played in the NFL since 2018, but the Dallas Cowboys feel that he can provide quality depth, as they signed him to their practice squad earlier in the week.

"I think the biggest thing is he [Bryant] brings a body type [6-foot-4, 215 pounds], his size, his speed, his length, the whole nine yards that’s something we just don’t have in our receiving corps," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told San Antonio's Sports Star Friday about Bryant. "Nothing against the guys we got here, but we were watching him practice [Thursday] and he’s just about a head taller than the rest of the crew. He’s got a good pedigree. He obviously played and played well in this league before.

"We just thought it was a good use of a practice squad spot. It’s a long season. You never know how the injury bug is going to go. I love our receiving crew, but he has a body type we just don’t have in our receiving corps."

Bryant began his NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2014-17) but was suspended for the 2016 season due to violating the sport's substance abuse policy. He then spent the 2018 season with the then-Oakland Raiders.

Bryant's best work came in Pittsburgh, as he reeled in eight touchdowns on an astounding 21.1 yards per reception in his rookie season (2014) and then logged a career-high 765 yards in 2015. The Steelers selected Bryant in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Clemson. Over the last three years, he has played in the Canadian Football League and XFL, among other leagues.

On Thursday's edition of "Undisputed," co-host Michael Irvin expressed that Bryant can "absolutely" help the Cowboys.

"He can run, 6-4, he's only 31 years old. The one thing I've always talked to Jerry [Jones] about [is] go find players not just with great skill but get me some with the deepest wills. What Martavis has been through deepens his will," Irvin said. "He'll come on this team fresh with this opportunity, and he'll work hard; he'll play hard. There's no doubt in my mind, he'll be something that the Dallas Cowboys can use. That kind of speed, that kind of size on the outside, that's exactly what they need."

If ever elevated to the active roster, Bryant would join a Cowboys wide receiver group that has been heavily reliant on CeeDee Lamb who has reeled in 57 receptions for 824 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Gallup has been the team's No. 2 receiver with just 22 receptions for 243 yards. Offseason pickup Brandin Cooks has just 165 receiving yards.

Quarterback Dak Prescott has totaled 2,011 passing yards, 13 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 100.7 passer rating, while completing a career-best 70.2% of his passes thus far. The Cowboys are averaging 234.9 passing yards per game, good for 12th in the NFL.

Dallas is 5-3, 2.5 games behind the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East, and hosts the New York Giants (2-7), whom they beat 40-0 in Week 1, at home in Week 10 (4:25 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

