Steelers star T.J. Watt 'badly' dislocated finger, will play through injury
Steelers star T.J. Watt 'badly' dislocated finger, will play through injury

Published Oct. 10, 2023 6:11 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh Steelers star edge T.J. Watt suffered a dislocated finger Sunday against Baltimore, tearing multiple ligaments in the finger as well, according to NFL Network.

Watt reportedly popped his finger back in during the game, and is not expected to miss any time.

He could need surgery on the finger following the season, but according to head coach Mike Tomlin, he's not worried about the injury right now.

Watt currently leads the league in sacks with eight, as well as forced fumbles (two). He has a fumble return TD to his name as well, three fumble recoveries, and four passes deflected.

The Steelers have a record of 3W-2T-L0 and are first in the AFC North.

