National Football League Steelers star T.J. Watt 'badly' dislocated finger, will play through injury Published Oct. 10, 2023 6:11 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Pittsburgh Steelers star edge T.J. Watt suffered a dislocated finger Sunday against Baltimore, tearing multiple ligaments in the finger as well, according to NFL Network.

Watt reportedly popped his finger back in during the game, and is not expected to miss any time.

He could need surgery on the finger following the season, but according to head coach Mike Tomlin, he's not worried about the injury right now.

Watt currently leads the league in sacks with eight, as well as forced fumbles (two). He has a fumble return TD to his name as well, three fumble recoveries, and four passes deflected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Steelers have a record of 3W-2T-L0 and are first in the AFC North.

Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Pittsburgh Steelers T.J. Watt

share