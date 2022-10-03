Pittsburgh Steelers
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett expected to start over Mitch Trubisky
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett expected to start over Mitch Trubisky

3 hours ago

It appears the time has finally come for rookie Kenny Pickett to replace veteran free-agent signee Mitchell Trubisky as the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback.

Pickett — the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft — took over in the second half of Sunday's eventual 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. He went 10-for-13 for 120 yards, three interceptions and added two rushing scores.

Turnovers aside, Pickett's debut gave the Steelers' offense a spark, even though it wasn't enough to pull off the win, as Jets sealed the deal with a rushing TD with 16 seconds to spare. 

Trubisky finished the day 7-for-13 passing for 84 yards and an interception. On the season, he has totaled 653 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, two interceptions and a 73.7 quarterback rating, completing 59.5% of his passes. He has also rushed for 24 yards and one touchdown.

On Monday's "Speak," former NFL running back LeSean McCoy said it's about time Pittsburgh made the move.

"I'm happy [coach Mike] Tomlin finally gave it the OK," he said. "Kenny Pickett is a beast. I watched him at Pitt. I went to Pitt. I know what type of players come from Pitt."

McCoy's cohost Joy Taylor concurred, saying that Pickett should have been starting for the Steelers all along.

"I didn't like that he didn't win the starting job coming out of [the] preseason. I thought he played well in preseason. I don't know what we need to learn about Mitch Trubisky, so I was happy to see [Pickett] out there (Sunday). I know everyone's talking about the interceptions. Two of them were off of the receivers and one of them was a Hail Mary. I'm not trippin' off that. You had to make a change. That offense was unbearable to watch, and if nothing else, you need to see what he's gonna develop into."

Steelers expected to move forward with Kenny Pickett as starting QB

Steelers expected to move forward with Kenny Pickett as starting QB
LeSean McCoy and Joy Taylor react to the breaking news that Pittsburgh is reportedly sticking with Kenny Pickett as the Steelers' starter moving forward.

Pickett will have some work to do to get the Steelers out of the 1-3 hole they're in heading into Week 5. And so far, Pittsburgh is averaging 18.5 points (25th in NFL) and 278.8 yards (30th) per game this season. 

Pittsburgh faces the Buffalo Bills on the road on Oct. 9.

