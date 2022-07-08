National Football League Steelers plan to lighten Najee Harris' workload 37 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris led the NFL in offensive snaps played and touches last season.

And now, the team hopes to lessen the weight on his shoulders in his second season.

"We are doing that a lot this year (where) I will not be on the field, I guess, (as much)," Harris said Tuesday before the first day of Steelers minicamp at UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "I will be on the field a lot — but on certain downs, I will not be on the field. Just (pick my spots), I guess. Extra rest."

In his rookie season, Harris played 980 snaps, which was 170 more than Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott and 212 more than Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor.

He was on the field for more than 80 percent of the Steelers’ offensive plays and was second in the NFL with 307 carries. He also led all running backs in receptions with 74.

"I am taking time off," Harris said in his first remarks to the media since winter. "I will not be on the field for certain plays. We’re still going to talk about that, though. I do want to play. A lot. … Any time I can. But at the same time, it’s all about being smart. So I understand where (Steelers offensive coaches) are coming from."

Former Steelers running back and Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis said this week that he has high expectations for Harris coming into this season, regardless of how much time he spends between the lines.

"What I love is his hunger to learn, to want to be better," Bettis said on NFL Total Access. "A lot of times, you get a young guy, first-round draft pick, you come in and you say, ‘Okay, I’m here now, and I’m the best thing since sliced bread.’ And that’s not the case with Najee. He reached out to me. He wanted to learn more. ‘Hey, talk to me about this. Explain to me this.’"

