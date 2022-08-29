Steelers' Najee Harris reveals he's dealing with Lisfranc sprain

National Football League
2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris revealed he's been dealing with a Lisfranc sprain during training camp.

The bell-cow back made his preseason debut against Detroit on Sunday, tallying four rushes for 10 yards, and three catches for 11 yards. Afterward, he revealed how he sustained the foot injury during the Steelers' first padded practice of the summer and was given a 4-to-6-week recovery timetable. 

"I’m just now getting over it," Harris said, per Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "It was getting back in my motions. I was rusty today. It wasn’t a good performance and nothing I should be proud of, either. I need to get better."

Harris said he expects to be 100 percent for Pittsburgh's season opener versus Cincinnati. In 2021, he collected 1,667 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns while leading the NFL with 387 touches in a Pro Bowl rookie debut. 

"Getting live action like this [helps], because I'm not getting live action in practice," he said. "They told me at the beginning of camp that I'd have one day of live and that's it. That could be a good thing but also a bad thing, obviously because of things like this."

