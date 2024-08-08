National Football League Steelers' Justin Fields to start preseason opener. Could QB1 job be in play? Published Aug. 8, 2024 5:44 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for Justin Fields in March, the only expectation they had for the former Chicago Bears quarterback was that he would compete.

The Steelers don't need the 25-year-old Fields to be their new franchise quarterback, though a void remains three seasons after two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger retired. Instead, Fields is eager to learn behind Russell Wilson, while also pushing the nine-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion at the same time.

Fields will get his first chance to display his dynamic first-round talent when he starts the Steelers' preseason opener Friday against Houston at Acrisure Stadium.

The coaches "want me to come out and be a leader to the team," Fields said. "The biggest thing is being a leader for the offense and just carrying the guys."

ADVERTISEMENT

Wilson injured his calf on the day the Steelers reported to training camp. For the preseason opener, head coach Mike Tomlin opted to sit the veteran signal-caller, who has had a limited workload during practices at St. Vincent College.

"I'm just trying to take advantage of each and every rep that I get," Fields said. "I know that if [Wilson] wasn't hurt, I wouldn't be in this position. These are opportunities for me, and I'm trying to take full advantage of it."

Fields has flashed the talent that made the Bears draft the former Ohio State standout No. 11 overall in 2021. But he has also displayed occasional accuracy inconsistencies that played a part in the Bears' decision to move on from Fields and draft Caleb Williams No. 1 overall this spring.

Tomlin is happy to have Fields in Pittsburgh.

"I think he just comes to compete every day," Tomlin said. "He's got an awesome competitive spirit. We've got a competitive environment and it seems like he's enjoying it."

Pittsburgh revamped its quarterback room in March, signing Wilson to the $1.21 million veterans' minimum after he was released by Denver. Kenny Pickett, the team's first-round pick in 2022, asked for a trade after Wilson's arrival. So, the Steelers sent him to Philadelphia and acquired Fields from Chicago for a conditional sixth-round choice in 2025. Pittsburgh later signed Kyle Allen and allowed Mason Rudolph (Tennessee) and Mitch Trubisky (Buffalo) to leave in free agency.

Wilson was listed as the starter and Fields the backup on the team's first depth chart released this week. And while Tomlin has previously said that Wilson has the "pole position" for the starting job, he still categorized it as a quarterback competition.

"Everything that we do is an audition, not only for [Fields], but for others," Tomlin said. "What happens in a stadium is weighted heavier than what happens in a practice setting because it's more game-like."

Should the Steelers start Justin Fields or Russell Wilson?

In Chicago, Fields went 10-28 as a starter with 40 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. Fields also ran for 2,220 yards and 14 touchdowns. Only Lamar Jackson and Cam Newton had at least 40 touchdown passes and 2,000 yards rushing in their first three seasons. In 2022, Fields had 17 touchdown passes and ran for 1,143 yards and eight scores on a team that finished 3-14.

Even if Wilson starts, Fields can help the defense prepare for mobile division quarterbacks such as Jackson and Deshaun Watson.

"He's fast, that's for sure," Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith said of Fields. "I took a bad angle on him on a read option play and he got outside me for a touchdown. He's very unique in his talents, so he's going to be a huge asset for us."

Fields recently called it the hardest training camp he has ever been through. Still, Fields is happy to put three uneven seasons with the Bears in the past.

"I'm just trying to control what I can control and work as hard as I can," Fields said. "I wouldn't have it any other way."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League Pittsburgh Steelers Justin Fields

share