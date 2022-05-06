National Football League
Stafford and Kupp No. 1? Ranking the NFL's five best QB-WR duos Stafford and Kupp No. 1? Ranking the NFL's five best QB-WR duos
National Football League

Stafford and Kupp No. 1? Ranking the NFL's five best QB-WR duos

1 hour ago

There was unprecedented movement throughout this year's NFL offseason among quarterbacks and wide receivers. It broke up some of the league's better passing-receiving pairings and formed some compelling new ones. 

So, which duos will be the best in 2022? "Speak For Yourself" co-hosts Emmanuel Acho and Marcellus Wiley offer their personal top fives.

Ranking the Top 5 NFL QB/WR Duos

Ranking the Top 5 NFL QB/WR Duos
This NFL offseason has been the most eventful in recent memory, with tons of notable shakeups involving the passing game. Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho highlight the top NFL quarterback and wide receiver duos.

Let’s get into it. 

Patrick Mahomes/Travis Kelce, Chiefs

Rank: No. 5 (Acho, Wiley)

Acho’s thoughts: "Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes would have been higher on my list, but without Tyreek Hill, all the focus now when you’re playing that Kansas City offense, it has to go to Travis Kelce. I’m going to make JuJu Smith-Schuster prove himself. I’m going to make Mecole Hardman prove himself. I’m going to make the Kansas City Chiefs' run game prove itself. Until then, first down, I’m doubling Travis Kelce. Second down, I’m doubling Travis Kelce. And of course third down, I’m doubling Travis Kelce." 

Lamar Jackson/Mark Andrews, Ravens

Rank: No. 4 (Wiley)

Wiley’s thoughts: "Say what you want about Lamar Jackson, it don’t look pretty. But you know what? He gets to it to Mark Andrews every single time. (Andrews) had (almost) 1400 receiving yards last year. He had more than Travis Kelce. And how many catches did he have? 107? You better stop sleeping on Mark Andrews."

Derek Carr/Davante Adams, Raiders

Rank: No. 3 (Acho)

Acho’s thoughts: "Davante Adams, best receiver in football. Derek Carr, top-10 quarterback in football. Think about what Derek Carr has done with Darren Waller, a top tight end in football. Think about how Derek Carr has already gone to three Pro Bowls, has an MVP vote over the course of his career, and Davante Adams is a dude."

Joe Burrow/Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

Rank: No. 3 (Wiley); No. 4 (Acho)

Acho’s thoughts: "We know what Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have done at the college level and we know what they’ve done at the professional level. They went all the way to the Super Bowl this past year. I think (they’re) the best young duo in all of football. They just got that little "it" factor that I love." 

Kirk Cousins/Justin Jefferson, Vikings

Rank: No. 2 (Wiley)

Wiley’s thoughts: "(Jefferson) is the No. 2 receiver in pee-wee football right now (in terms of popularity). I’m telling you because I coach pee-wee football." 

Josh Allen/Stefon Diggs, Bills

Rank: No. 1 (Acho)

Acho’s thoughts: "I think this is the year they take a step up in legacy. Statistically, I don’t know if they could get any greater. We’ve seen them have 1,400-yard seasons, All-Pro, Pro Bowls. I see Stefon Diggs leading the league in catches, I see Stefon Diggs leading the league in touchdowns. I see Josh Allen getting to an AFC Championship Game. Can he get over the hump? Can he get to the Super Bowl? That will be the question."

Matthew Stafford/Cooper Kupp, Rams

Rank: No. 1 (Wiley); No. 2 (Acho)

Acho’s thoughts: "Self explanatory. Cooper Kupp, triple crown last year. He had the most catches in football, he had the most touchdowns in football. He had the most reception yards in football. He goes to the Super Bowl and becomes the Super Bowl MVP. Matthews Stafford, an absolute baller."

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Should Packers lean into defense and away from Aaron Rodgers?
Green Bay Packers

Should Packers lean into defense and away from Aaron Rodgers?

4 hours ago
James Harden, Draymond Green among stars 'Under Duress'
National Basketball Association

James Harden, Draymond Green among stars 'Under Duress'

6 hours ago
2022 NFL Draft Grades: Packers reload with top NFC North class
National Football League

2022 NFL Draft Grades: Packers reload with top NFC North class

22 hours ago
NFL Offseason Tracker: Van Noy signs with Chargers
National Football League

NFL Offseason Tracker: Van Noy signs with Chargers

23 hours ago
Is CeeDee Lamb ready to be the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver?
National Football League

Is CeeDee Lamb ready to be the Cowboys' No. 1 receiver?

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes