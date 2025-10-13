Sorry, NFL: Chiefs Still Look Like Best Team in Professional Football

The Kansas City Chiefs are back to .500, improving to 3-3 after defeating the Detroit Lions on Sunday night. And, apparently, the win was enough for Colin Cowherd to declare that Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and the Chiefs have regained their throne as the NFL's top team.

"Everybody's worst nightmare is now official: The Kansas City Chiefs, once again, are the best team in professional football," Cowherd said on Monday's "The Herd." "First three weeks, Mahomes was wobbly, and they were averaging 20 points per game. In their last three games, they're averaging 32 points per game along with that defense and those special teams."

"Sorry, NFL, they did it again."

Sunday's 30-17 victory was arguably the Chiefs' most impressive of the year, decisively taking down a team that was widely considered to be the best in the league entering Week 6.

The Chiefs outgained the Lions (355-297) in the win, slowing down playmakers like running back Jahmyr Gibbs (65 rushing yards, 3.8 yards per carry) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (nine receptions, 45 yards). But what impressed Cowherd the most, though, was the continued improvement of the Chiefs' receivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, they're the only two people in this league who can take No. 2 and No. 3 wide receivers, Hollywood Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, backup left tackles, OK running backs and [score] into the 30s," Cowherd said. "Xavier Worthy, with any other team, would he be this good? All they do is make it work. Andy Reid is the great chef. He's the Gordon Ramsay. Everything in the kitchen has a role."

Chiefs beat Lions 30-17. Are they the most dangerous team in the AFC? Colin Cowherd discusses how the Chiefs "make it work" and if they’re the most dangerous team in the AFC.

During the first three weeks, Brown and Smith-Schuster were seen as underachievers in the Chiefs offense's poor start. With Worthy sidelined with a shoulder injury three plays into Week 1, the veteran wideouts combined for just 286 yards through those three games.

However, since Worthy's Week 4 return, Brown and Smith-Schuster have been finding the end zone, combining for four touchdowns in Kansas City's last three games.

In turn, the improvement has helped Mahomes play at an MVP level again. He recorded four total touchdowns on Sunday, giving him 10 total touchdowns over the last three weeks to just one interception. Mahomes has also averaged 281.7 passing yards and 32.3 rushing yards in that span, with Kansas City scoring at least 28 points in each game.

On top of Mahomes' MVP-caliber play, Cowherd pointed out that the Chiefs are doing things that championship teams do. There are plenty of games left, but if K.C. keeps it up, Cowherd's stance may be too hard to argue.

"This is what Kansas City does everywhere. When they get into these big games, they play differently," Cowherd said. "No penalties, no turnovers and one punt. Whine all you want about the penalties, well-coached teams — [Tom] Brady and [Bill] Belichick did this for years — they don't turn it over, they don't get penalized and they don't punt much.

"The NFL season's incredibly long. You can't overreact to 0-2 and 3-3."