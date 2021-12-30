National Football League Sony Michel's toughness could be Rams' secret weapon 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFL Writer

Make them feel you.

When Los Angeles Rams running back Sony Michel lowers his pads at the end of a run, that’s the goal.

Michel’s teammate, defensive lineman A’Shawn Robinson, knows that feeling.

The stout nose tackle faced the bruising runner while at Alabama, when Michel played for Georgia. Robinson said he still sees the same physical running style from Michel that he remembers facing as a defender for the Crimson Tide.

"You’ve seen him run through people’s faces," said Robinson, who noted that the 5-foot-11, 215-pound Michel added a few pounds this year to dish out more punishment. "And that matters in football — that wear and tear [on a defense]. If you run the ball 20 or 30 times a game, a D-lineman toward the end of the game starts to think about those things. It’s like a choo-choo train: choo-choo!

"And he keeps chugging along, man."

The Rams travel east this weekend to face the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday (1 p.m. ET on FOX). At 11-4, L.A. has already clinched a playoff berth and sits atop the NFC West with two games left.

Michel’s ascension up the depth chart has something to do with that. Over the month of December, he has earned the lion’s share of carries on offense.

Rams coach Sean McVay worked to create balance in the absence of RB Cam Akers, who has been out since July due to a right Achilles injury. That's the reason the Rams executed an August trade with the New England Patriots for Michel, giving up fourth- (2022) and sixth-round (2023) picks.

That move is now paying off for McVay’s Rams. Michael has rushed for more than 100 yards twice in the past four games, totaling 423 rushing yards during that stretch — all wins for L.A.

Just as Akers did during the backstretch of last season, Michel has added a tough-guy mentality to L.A.’s offense as the Rams head to the postseason.

"There’s been great energy," Michel said of his team’s four-game winning streak. "When you’ve got that energy, everyone is feeding off the same energy, riding that same wave. You’re feeling that same frequency."

Specifically, Michel shifts to Beast Mode once he reaches the second level of a defense, totaling 322 yards after contact in the month of December, according to Next Gen Stats. Only Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (410) has more during that same period.

"When you’re a violent runner, and you just keep your feet moving, you should be able to gain extra yards after contact," Michel said. "That’s kind of the goal as a running back. The offensive line blocks, and you may gain 5 yards without being touched, but once someone touches you, how many yards can you gain after that?"

Michel’s bullish running style helps the Rams move the chains on offense. With him as the starter, Los Angeles switched to more of an inside running game. According to Next Gen Stats, 46% of L.A.’s runs have been in between the tackles since Week 13, as opposed to 37% of runs when Darrell Henderson Jr. served as the team’s primary ball carrier.

"He does a great job of reading it," quarterback Matthew Stafford said of Michel. "He does a great job just trusting his keys. Our guys up front do a great job of finishing blocks. Sometimes it looks like there’s not much there, then our O-line guys strain a little bit more up front, finish a block, and he slides through a crease and makes a nice run."

While the offseason trade with Detroit for Stafford has been a boost for the Rams, it has not been perfect.

The QB has made a handful of head-scratching decisions of late, throwing nine interceptions in his past seven games. Shifting the offensive focus to Michel and the running game heading into the postseason should free Stafford of the pressure to make every play.

Last season, QB Jared Goff had Akers in the backfield. As a rookie, the 5-foot-11, 211-pound back ran angry and showed that he could make defenders miss in space.

Then Akers suffered his Achilles injury during offseason training, forcing McVay to trade for Michel. And the move made sense: Michel played for Rams running back coach Thomas Brown at Georgia, so there’s familiarity with his position coach.

Further, Michel was in a crowded running back room at New England, and the Patriots did not pick up his fifth-year option. Michel will make $1.8 million in total compensation this season in the final year of his rookie deal and become an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Colin Cowherd: Rams got the running back they needed Colin Cowherd reacts to the August trade of Sony Michel to the Rams.

"He’s really a complete back," McVay said. "He’s brought so much to us. He’s so conscientious. Thomas Brown’s done a great job. But I think more than anything, he’s brought a toughness. He’s brought an ability to sustain possessions.

"You can see that time of possession has really tilted in our direction. I think you’re seeing that show up with, ‘Hey, how does that affect us playing complementary football?’ Our rushes are getting home. We look fresher on defense."

McVay’s offense has always been more productive when the Rams have balance on that side of the ball. You only need to glance into the rearview mirror of last season, when Akers totaled 748 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the regular season and added 276 total yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns in the playoffs.

The Rams won six of nine games in the second half of last season and the playoffs before injuries to frontline players Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Goff derailed their season. They lost to the Green Bay Packers on the road in the NFC divisional round.

Michel has championship pedigree to help the Rams make another deep postseason run. As a Patriot in 2018, he rushed for 931 yards in the regular season and 397 yards and six touchdowns in the postseason. Those postseason totals include 94 yards and a TD as the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII.

In that game, McVay got to see Michel produce up-close on the biggest stage.

"You saw the body of work that he had at New England," McVay said. "I think about when they ended up beating us in the Super Bowl. That stretch run, they really shifted their identity where they leaned on him. They were pounding, they were physical. We’ve been able to do that with him."

It took Michel and McVay a while to develop cohesiveness in the offense, but the 26-year-old back appears to be hitting his stride at the right time. Along with the prospect of helping another team win a Super Bowl, Michel has the added motivation of being in the final year of his rookie contract.

The Rams also get Akers back sooner than expected. Activated off the injured reserve list two weeks ago, Akers practiced this week, and McVay said he could get meaningful snaps against the Ravens. The Rams would love to have a one-two punch of Michel and Akers, with the oft-injured Henderson placed on injured reserve this week due to a right MCL sprain. He will be out three to five weeks.

The quiet, unassuming Michel is ready to carry the load.

"The effort that he gives play-in, play-out just makes guys want to move the line of scrimmage, knowing that he’s going to run through some arm tackles and keep fighting for you," Kupp said.

"You definitely can feel him. You can feel the speed, the power that he runs with."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter @eric_d_williams .

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.