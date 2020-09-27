Social Media Reacts To Falcons' Meltdown
Last Sunday wasn't the Falcons' day.
And unfortunately for the city of Atlanta, neither was this Sunday.
In their Week 2 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta led 20-0 at the end of the first quarter, and 29-10 at halftime. But it all evaporated over the final 30 minutes of the game, as Dallas stormed back to win, 40-39, aided by a remarkable onside kick recovery.
On Sunday morning, for the second week in a row, Atlanta looked to be cruising towards victory, entering the fourth quarter with a 26-10 lead over the Chicago Bears.
Then, Falcons things happened.
Atlanta did not score a single point in the final 24:58, while Nick Foles – who replaced Mitch Trubisky earlier in the contest – threw three touchdowns in the final frame to pull out the 30-26 win for Chicago.
And as expected, the internet pulled no punches in taking it to the Falcons after the game.
There's always next week, Atlanta.