Sizing Up Tua

The clock in Miami has struck Tua Time.

Miami's decision to replace Ryan Fitzpatrick with rookie Tua Tagovailoa – coming off of a bye week following back-to-back blowout wins – was met with skepticism.

Fitzpatrick seemed to be in a groove, completing 72.7 percent of his passes for a combined 541 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions in victories against the San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets.

But Miami head coach Brian Flores opted to close the curtain on the 'Fitzmagic' show and ride with his rookie star following the break.

As expected, expectations for Tua's first start vary – but Colin Cowherd, one of Tagovailoa's staunchest supporters, shocked us all on Thursday by saying that Tua's stature and lack of mobility are both cause for concern.

"Tua is small and isn't really that athletic ... Can he be Drew Brees? Good God, that's asking a lot. Drew Brees is the outlier in the history of football ... Tua's got all of the small, but none of the wiggle ... Show me the success stories. One: Drew Brees."

There's also an injury to factor into the equation. Although he says he's fully recovered, Tua suffered a dislocated right hip in November 2019.

Nevertheless, the Dolphins felt comfortable taking him with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. And while he only played five snaps in mop-up duty against the Jets, he says he's not afraid to take his first big hit since the injury.

Opposite Cowherd sits another camp, one that expects instant greatness from the young quarterback.

NFL Network's Kyle Brandt is one of those believers, as he explained on Good Morning Football:

"I think he's going to have one of the best NFL debuts of all time ... I think if he had not gotten hurt, he'd be on the Cincinnati Bengals right now and would've gone [with] the No. 1 pick. I think we forget the talent ... I am all-in on Tua. I think he's spectacular."

Speaking of Cincy, the performances of Joe Burrow — who did go No. 1 overall ⁠— and another fellow rookie, Justin Herbert with the Los Angeles Chargers, add yet another layer to Tua's debut.

Fair or not, first-round quarterbacks from the same draft are always inextricably linked. They're compared and used as measuring sticks for success against each other.

For Tua, he's hoping Monday's headlines will be positive, just like Burrow's and Herbert's were after their inaugural starts.

If not, all the chatter will revolve around if Miami turned the hand on the clock a little too soon.

