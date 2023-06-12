National Football League Should Cowboys re-sign Ezekiel Elliott? Dez Bryant says 'it only makes sense' Published Jun. 12, 2023 8:35 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Ezekiel Elliott remains without a team.

The former All-Pro running back was cut by the Dallas Cowboys this offseason, as the team opted to put all their eggs in Tony Pollard's basket and place the $10.1 million franchise tag on the breakout star.

Although a number of squads have reportedly shown interest in the 27-year-old Elliott, Dallas' primary running back for the better part of the past seven seasons, he's still unsigned with less than three months until the start of the 2023 season.

Dallas released Elliott in a salary-saving cut, creating $10.9 million in cap room by parting ways with him. Since then, several prominent figures in the football world have suggested that re-signing Elliott would be a viable move for both sides.

The most recent man to join the conversation? Cowboys all-time leading receiver, Dez Bryant, who spoke out on social media Monday in support of the move.

"It only makes sense to bring Zeke back," Bryant wrote, calling the would-be move "a win-win situation" for both sides.

Elliott was four years into a six-year, $90 million contract when the Cowboys opted to release him after he rushed for a career-low 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. He led the NFL in rushing in two of his first three seasons (2016, 2018) but hasn't made a Pro Bowl since 2019. His 3.8 yards per carry last year was the lowest mark among 22 NFL backs who got 200 carries or more.

Conversely, Pollard averaged 5.2 yards per carry and tallied 1,007 rushing yards, 39 receptions, 371 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl honor. But his breakout campaign came to an unfortunate end, as he suffered a fractured fibula in the Cowboys' NFC divisional-round loss to the 49ers .

The 26-year-old back's role has gradually increased with the Cowboys since his 2019 rookie season, culminating in last year's nearly even split with Elliott in touches (Elliott: 248; Pollard: 232).

Outside of Pollard, the Cowboys' running back room now includes Malik Davis , free-agent signee Ronald Jones and sixth-round draft pick Deuce Vaughn .

There have been no reported links between Dallas and Zeke following the release, but if you ask Bryant, the Cowboys should be hitting the phone lines immediately in search of a reunion.

