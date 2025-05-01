National Football League
Shedeur Sanders visits Cleveland high school shortly after arriving in town
Published May. 1, 2025 6:29 p.m. ET

Shedeur Sanders is quickly trying to familiarize himself with his new work home.

Sanders, who was drafted in the fifth round by the Browns last weekend, arrived in Cleveland on Tuesday and made a surprise visit to a local high school on Wednesday.

He took questions from students in the cafeteria at John Marshall High School, about six miles from the Browns complex in Berea, Ohio.

Included in Sanders' message was a recommendation to stay focused and make good decisions.

Shortly after becoming the 144th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders told Browns reporters during a conference call that he intended to become involved in the community and work with the kids.

"Whatever situation they’re in, that’s really where I feel like I have the most impact on — is really the kids and giving them a different perspective of respect parents, respect their elders and respect those people that are in position to give you advice," he said.

Sanders and the other Browns rookies will participate in a three-day minicamp beginning May 9. According to the collectibles website cllct, he already has the highest-selling jersey among NFL rookies.

The 2025 rookie class includes No. 1-overall pick Cam Ward, who was taken by the Tennessee Titans, and Sanders' former teammate at Colorado, Travis Hunter, who went second overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Also on Wednesday, the NFL fined the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 after Ulbrich's 21-year-old son, Jax, participated in a prank call to Sanders during the draft.

[MORE: Draft-day prank calls: How NFL teams collect player info for the big moment]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

National Football League
Cleveland Browns
