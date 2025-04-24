National Football League Shedeur Sanders falls out of the 1st round. Who will select him on Day 2? Updated Apr. 25, 2025 12:17 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Shedeur Sanders is still on the board. The New York Giants passed on the former Colorado quarterback twice, including with the No. 3 and the No. 25 pick in the NFL Draft Thursday night.

Four other quarterback-needy teams — the Las Vegas Raiders (at No. 6), New York Jets (No. 7), New Orleans Saints (No. 9) and Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21) — also opted not to select Sanders.

The Giants looked like they might grab Sanders when they traded back into the first round, sending three picks to Houston for the 25th overall selection, but they chose Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart over Sanders.

So how far will Sanders fall?

The second round begins on Friday with the Cleveland Browns selecting first, then the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans, before the Browns pick again with the fourth overall pick of the second round. The Titans selected Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick on Thursday and the Texans have a star quarterback in C.J. Stroud, so neither has a need for Sanders.

If the Browns don't draft Sanders with the No. 33 pick, another team could swap spots with the Texans or Titans. If the Browns don't select him at No. 36, he could fall to the Raiders (No. 37), Saints (40th overall), the Jets (42nd overall) or the Los Angeles Rams (46th overall).

Concerns about Sanders' arm strength have become an issue in recent weeks, although his father, Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, laughed at that notion. In 50 collegiate games, Shedeur Sanders threw for 14,347 yards, with 134 touchdowns and 27 interceptions. He completed 70.1% of his passes and ran for 17 more scores.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

