National Football League Shedeur Sanders Moves Closer to Becoming a Starting QB After Joe Flacco Trade Updated Oct. 7, 2025 9:07 p.m. ET

Despite the latest headlines generated by providing silent answers to reporters after Dillon Gabriel was announced the starter last week in place of 40-year-old Joe Flacco, things are going as planned for Shedeur Sanders with the Cleveland Browns.

Sanders was the fourth quarterback in training camp, but moved up to the No. 3 guy when the Browns traded veteran journeyman Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. And, after serving as the third-string quarterback for the first five weeks of the season, Sanders is in line to be the backup to Gabriel after Cleveland surprisingly traded Flacco within the AFC North to the Cincinnati Bengals along with a sixth-round pick, receiving a fifth-rounder in return.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Sanders is listed as the Browns' primary backup quarterback on their unofficial depth chart. However, the Browns also could promote third-year NFL pro Bailey Zappe from the practice squad to the active roster to serve as the team’s No. 2 quarterback. They could also sign or trade for a veteran quarterback in the coming weeks.

But after taking Gabriel in the third round and Sanders in the fifth round of this year’s draft, there appears to be a chance that both rookies will get playing time this year. That was the thought among league observers when the Browns drafted both quarterbacks as they look to see if either is the after the disaster that has been the Deshaun Watson trade. Watson is on Cleveland’s physically unable to perform list as he rehabs from an Achilles injury.

Joe Flacco, who went 1-3 in four starts this year before getting benched, was traded by the Browns to the Bengals on Tuesday. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Browns have to get an answer on whether Gabriel or Sanders can be the quarterback of the future soon, though. They have two first-round picks in next year’s draft, possibly putting them in a position to take a top quarterback prospect.

In Gabriel's first start, the rookie completed 19 of 33 passes for 190 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions in a 21-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. He was sacked twice, posting a 94.3 passer rating. The Browns struggled on third down (3 of 15) and only had two passing plays over 20 yards, but Gabriel had a solid debut for the Browns across the pond in London.

"I think in any game you’re going to want four or five plays back," Gabriel said about his debut. "Of course, the result would feel different — and maybe the results of those four or five plays would be different — but that’s the game we live and play. I’ve got to be better on those four or five plays is why you continue to work as hard as you do."

Sanders played well in his only start during exhibition play, completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 106.8 passer rating against the Carolina Panthers in a Week 1 preseason start.

At 6-foot-2 and 212 pounds, Sanders is a little bigger than Gabriel, more willing to extend the play to create big plays down the field and has the persona to draw more eyeballs to Cleveland’s on-field product.

Dillon Gabriel played clean football in his first career start on Sunday. Will he be able to continue to do that? (Photo by Torbjorn Tande/PXImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

I predicted before the season started that Sanders could get a chance to start after Cleveland’s Week 9 bye, with head coach Kevin Stefanski providing two weeks to build an offensive game plan around his unique skill set.

Sanders is on track to meet that timeline if Gabriel struggles over the next three weeks. However, Sanders also must take care of business on his end, which means diligently studying his playbook, taking advantage of any reps at practice, supporting Gabriel on the field and being ready whenever his name is called.

Reports recently surfaced, confirmed by Sanders’ father Deion Sanders, that his camp let the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles know that his son was not interested in serving as a backup to talented franchise quarterbacks like Lamar Jackson and Jalen Hurts.

"If you ain’t trying to change the franchise or the culture, don’t get me," the younger Sanders said during the NFL Scouting Combine. "You should know history repeats itself over and over and over. And I’ve done it over and over, so it should be no question why an NFL franchise should pick me."

Sanders’ opportunity to back up his claim moved closer to reality with Cleveland’s latest move. We’ll soon see if he’s ready to seize the opportunity.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on X at @eric_d_williams.

