Shedeur Sanders might have revealed his preferred NFL team, all thanks to Madden

Updated Feb. 18, 2025 10:53 p.m. ET

Every NFL Draft season, there is a main character. Sometimes it's the generational talent who everyone knows will go No. 1, and other times it's the divisive quarterback who could be a star or could be a bust. 

This year, that main character is Shedeur Sanders. The Colorado prospect will almost certainly be a top-10 pick in a year that is not deep at the quarterback position. One of the biggest stories leading up to the draft in April is where Sanders will land. Will it be with the Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 1 pick? The New York Giants at No. 3? Or what about the Las Vegas Raiders at No. 6?

Well, if Sanders' Madden preference is any indication, he could be hoping it's the team with the No. 2 pick, the Cleveland Browns:

"I like how they move around on there," Sanders said about the Browns offense in the video game.

Sanders is either incredibly brave or incredibly confident if he wants to play for the Browns, who might be a bigger curse than the Madden game itself. The Browns have started 40 (not a typo) different quarterbacks since the franchise's return to the NFL in 1999. 

That number will likely increase in 2025, whether it's Sanders or someone else suiting up in Cleveland. Last year's regular starter, Deshaun Watson, suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in October and had another setback this offseason. His backup, Jameis Winston, is now a free agent who is still basking in the glow of a successful stint as a FOX Sports digital correspondent during the Super Bowl.

It's possible Sanders won't be there when the Browns are on the clock, though. FOX Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt believes Sanders should be and will be the No. 1 pick in the draft due in large part to the quarterback's mastery at creating plays. 

And then there's his father, Colorado coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who is never shy about voicing his opinion. There have already been rumors that Deion's presence might scare some teams off from taking Shedeur.

Giants concerned about drafting Shedeur Sanders with 'shadow' of Deion | First Things First

Giants concerned about drafting Shedeur Sanders with 'shadow' of Deion | First Things First

The debate on where Sanders will be drafted will continue to rage until the first round begins on April 24. But if he ends up in Cleveland, then Sanders will have called his own shot, with a little help from a video game. 

(h/t James Dator)

NEXT STORY
