Shedeur Sanders wasn't only prospect to receive a prank call during NFL Draft
Shedeur Sanders wasn't only prospect to receive a prank call during NFL Draft

Published Apr. 29, 2025 10:53 a.m. ET

Shedeur Sanders was not the only prospect to receive a prank call during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kyle McCord, the former Syracuse quarterback who was taken by the Eagles last weekend, told Philadelphia-area media that someone tried to prank him while the draft was ongoing.

The father of Cleveland Browns top pick, former Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, also told the Detroit Free Press that someone had made a TikTok while calling Graham and showed his number on video. "His phone was getting called nonstop," Allen Graham told the Free Press via text message.

The call to Sanders, who was drafted by the Browns in the fifth round, made headlines Sunday when the Atlanta Falcons said that defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich’s son was responsible. Sanders received a prank call on Friday night, the second day of the draft, while waiting.

The Falcons released a statement saying 21-year-old Jax Ulbrich "unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur Sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parents’ home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call."

Though Jax Ulbrich provided the number, he was sitting beside an unidentified friend who actually made the call to Sanders.

The Falcons said Jeff Ulbrich was unaware of the data exposure or the prank until after the fact. They offered "sincere apologies to Shedeur Sanders and his family" in their statement, and Jax Ulbrich also posted a public apology on social media.

Sanders, a standout quarterback from Colorado, is the son of Buffaloes coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, who began his NFL career with the Falcons.

It's unclear Tuesday whether there was any connection between the call to Sanders and those made to other players.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

