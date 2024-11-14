National Football League Shedeur Sanders' 5 best NFL team fits: Raiders a perfect match? Published Nov. 14, 2024 5:05 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

As the NFL regular season pushes into its second half, with several teams falling out of the race, evaluators are casting their eyes toward the college game to see if there is an elite quarterback with the potential to reverse the franchise's fortunes.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders is emerging as the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, throwing for 2,882 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions during the Buffaloes' 7-2 start this season. The spectacular campaign follows a three-year run where he passed for 6,963 yards, 70 touchdowns and 14 interceptions at Jackson State (2021-22) before tossing for 3,230, 27 touchdowns and three interceptions during his debut season in Boulder in 2023.

With the football world seemingly falling in love with Sanders' star power and franchise player potential, it is unsurprising to hear Coach Prime suggest he would get involved if the "wrong organization" tried to draft his son. Deion Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and former MLB player, understands the challenges of being a franchise player as a two-sport star with experience playing in Super Bowls and a World Series. Moreover, he is a shrewd businessman and marketer who understands how to build and leverage a brand.

Like it or not, Shedeur Sanders is a box office star with a game that produces wins at every level. For teams looking to transform their programs, the Colorado standout owns a 34-12 record as a starter at a couple of schools viewed as doormats before his arrival.

Considering the dubious histories of the teams sitting near the top of the draft order, Coach Prime might intervene to protect his son from a fledgling organization without the culture and coaches to develop him into a franchise quarterback.

"I'm going to be Dad until the cows come home," he told co-host Michael Irvin during a recent appearance on FS1's "Speak" when asked about a possible intervention during the draft process.

Coach Prime continued: "Somebody that can handle the quarterback that he is. Somebody who can handle understanding what he's capable of. Someone that has had success in the past handling quarterbacks or someone in an organization understands what they're doing, not just throwing you out there amongst the world [and] you don't have the support in the infrastructure of the team."

As a two-time Super Bowl champion, Coach Prime knows what a championship-caliber program looks like, and wants that kind of organization and structure for his son.

"This kid loves this game and he has an insatiable appetite to win," Coach Prime said, "and I want somebody to be able to propel him to the next level as well."

Should Deion Sanders guide son Shedeur Sanders' NFL Draft journey?

Given the parameters Coach Prime outlined during his interview, here are the five best NFL team fits for Shedeur Sanders:

New York Giants

After spending six years hoping for Daniel Jones to develop into a franchise quarterback, the Giants could finally land a potential superstar with box office appeal. Sanders' name and game would resonate with fans while giving Brian Daboll (or the Giants' next head coach) a (five-star) player with the potential to transform the franchise with his playmaking talents. With standout rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers already in place to serve as his WR1, a talented defensive line loaded with pass rushers like their classic Super Bowl teams, and the potential to add more playmakers around him, the marriage between Sanders and New York could make the Football Giants "must-see TV" again.

Los Angeles Rams

If Sanders makes this a pure football decision, the opportunity to join the Rams is a no-brainer. Sean McVay is a quarterback whisperer who elevates every quarterback's game under his guidance with his creative scheming and skill development. He would put Sanders in a position to thrive within an offense that features a pair of skilled route runners (Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua) and a rugged running game that creates big-play chances with play-action passes. If Matthew Stafford sticks around another year to mentor the potential No. 1 overall pick, Sanders will step onto the field prepared to dominate when the Rams hand him the keys to the offense.

Las Vegas Raiders

Coach Prime's relationships with several prominent Raiders could make Las Vegas the preferred destination for Sanders. From his relationship with minority owner Tom Brady to the long-lasting connections to Norv Turner (and Scott Turner), Coach Prime views the Raiders as the best place for his son to flourish as a franchise player. While the team would need to upgrade the pieces around Sanders to help him thrive as a franchise player, the sage wisdom and advice shared by a seven-time Super Bowl winner and respected offensive mind could accelerate his development as a quarterback and help him restore the glory of the Silver and Black.

Seattle Seahawks

Tucked away in the Pacific Northwest, the Seahawks could offer Sanders a chance to polish the game in relative anonymity. Moreover, it would allow the Colorado standout to join a playoff-caliber team with A-list pass catchers on the perimeter and a sturdy offensive line in front of him. With a creative and aggressive play-caller (Ryan Grubb) dialing up home-run shots from various spread formations, Sanders could showcase his skills as a pinpoint passer launching moonshots to DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njiba and Tyler Lockett. As a deep-ball specialist with the arm strength and range to punish defenses for dropping extra defenders into the box to stop a rugged running game, the potential No. 1 overall pick could be the perfect addition to the Seahawks' offense.

Tennessee Titans

The erratic play of Will Levis and Mason Rudolph could prompt Brian Callahan to make a move for a quarterback who could expand his playbook and call sheet with his arm talent. Sanders fits the bill as a classic drop-back passer with the intelligence, awareness, and confidence to flourish as a pass-first point guard in a fastbreak offense. Considering how Joe Burrow excelled in the original version of this offense, Callahan could envision Sanders putting up similar numbers in the Titans' scheme.

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

