National Football League
Shaquille Leonard will visit Cowboys this week; Eagles, Vikings reportedly have interest
National Football League

Shaquille Leonard will visit Cowboys this week; Eagles, Vikings reportedly have interest

Updated Nov. 26, 2023 6:49 p.m. ET

The Indianapolis Colts cut ties with three-time All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard earlier in the week; it appears he won't struggle to find a new home.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy confirmed Sunday that the team has interest in bringing Leonard in to fortify its defense, and Leonard will reportedly visit the team at an unspecified date. Though the Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the NFL, they are thin at linebacker after a season-ending injury to Leighton Vander Esch in Week 5.

Leonard, meanwhile, watched the Colts' win over the Buccaneers on Sunday from a suite at Lucas Oil Stadium. The crowd of Colts fans gave him a standing ovation after a tribute video during the game.

The Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles and Minnesota Vikings are among the contending NFL teams that are "collecting information" on Leonard, though the linebacker may not be in a rush to sign with a new team, The Athletic reported Thursday. Furthermore, Dallas defensive coaches have lobbied its front office to sign Leonard, while the Denver Broncos — who have won four consecutive games — are also interested in signing him, ESPN reported Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cowboys boast the best defense among the teams to have reported interest in signing Leonard, as they entered their Thanksgiving matchup against the Washington Commanders having surrendered just 266.3 total yards (second in NFL) and 17.5 points (fifth) per game.

Leonard, 28, appeared in nine games for the Colts this season before being released, totaling 65 combined tackles. Last season, he was limited to just three games due to a back injury. Prior to the injury-shortened 2022 campaign, Leonard racked up three Pro Bowl Game nods and was the 2018 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. 

In his rookie season, Leonard logged an NFL-high 163 combined tackles and seven sacks. He posted 120-plus combined tackles in each of his first four NFL seasons and led the sport with eight forced fumbles in 2021.

Leonard was previously in the second season of a five-year, $98.5 million deal. Roughly $52.5 million of that contract was guaranteed.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Shaquille Leonard
Dallas Cowboys
Philadelphia Eagles
share
Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2023 College Football conference title game odds: Lines, spreads for every game

2023 College Football conference title game odds: Lines, spreads for every game

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
Heisman Watch Image Heisman WatchNFL Power Rankings Image NFL Power RankingsBowl Projections Image Bowl ProjectionsNFL Playoff Picture Image NFL Playoff PictureNBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power Rankings
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes