Ranking potential trade destinations for Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson

Sleepless is likely how Seahawks fans in Seattle are feeling right now.

There's a divide between the Seattle Seahawks' front office and their franchise quarterback, Russell Wilson. With each passing day, the rift seems to get bigger.

Since the Seahawks went 12-4 and won the NFC West -- but lost in the wild-card round of the playoffs -- new information has been brought to light daily on Wilson's discontent with the club.

The latest: Although Wilson has not demanded a trade, if he had to consider the option, he named the Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears as favorable destinations.

Wilson has told the Seahawks that he wants to remain in Seattle, but the possibilities have everyone wondering: Might he wear new colors in 2021?

Colin Cowherd ranked the clubs Wilson would be willing to relocate to, for the right price, with the Saints as heavy favorites.

"Slam dunk. Listen, if you can tell a quarterback, you get a great coach and great GM. They'll be able to maintain their offensive line ... they've drafted so well in so many areas."

Let's break down how Colin ranked the options:

New Orleans Saints

The Saints, despite disappointing exits in the playoffs, have won double-digit games in four seasons in a row.

Franchise quarterback and 14-year veteran Drew Brees is considering retirement, and Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston wait in the wings.

Wilson would join a loaded roster, with a top-five offense in points scored per game (30.1) in 2020. The defense was also top-five in every major statistical category, including passing yards allowed (217.0), rushing yards allowed (93.9) and points allowed per game (21.1).

Dallas Cowboys

Big D is searching for a Super Bowl — or even an NFC title game — a place the team hasn't been since 1995.

With the tenuous relationship between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott, Jones could offload Prescott, whom he has hesitated to lock up long-term, and add proven superstar Wilson to America's Team.

The Cowboys also own the 10th overall pick in the 2021 draft, which could be a perfect complement to the offer, according to Cowherd.

"Dallas is fascinating. You've got a deal-making owner with a quarterback dilemma – he likes, doesn't love. You've got a very good draft pick or multiple draft picks to give the Seahawks. Would Seattle move on it? It's something to think about – have Dak for a year, get the 10th pick, do what you got to do."

Wilson would be paired with wide receiver Amari Cooper, who has posted back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 receiving yards.

Chicago Bears

"Chicago [is] three because of their defense – you'd be in a lot of good games," Cowherd said. "And also you'd get the Detroit Lions twice, and Minnesota is, you know, OK."

The Bears went 8-8 last season while bouncing back and forth between Mitch Trubisky and Nick Foles at quarterback. There is no clear-cut solution heading into 2021, as the Windy Cindy owns the 20th pick in the upcoming draft.

Meanwhile, Wilson would walk in as arguably the best quarterback in franchise history, finally solving the team's struggle at the position.

The idea of adding Wilson might be exciting to Bears players as well, as running back Tarik Cohen took to social media to show his interest by retweeting Chicago receiver Cordarrelle Patterson.

Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders were a top-10 offense in points scored (27.1) and yards per game (383.3) last season.

But Las Vegas suffered a late-season collapse for the second consecutive year, losing five of its last seven games, and the team was eliminated from playoff contention for the fourth consecutive season.

Cowherd believes Wilson is the solution to Sin City's postseason woes.

"So he's [head coach John Gruden] got the fourth-best defense and third-best quarterback [in the division]. Only four teams in the AFC had fewer Pro Bowlers than the Raiders did. So how do you catch up? ... You catch up with a phone call and get Russell Wilson."

In Vegas, Russell Wilson would get a weapon in tight end Darren Waller, who sat top-10 in total yards (1,196) and touchdowns (9) last season.

One thing seems clear: Wilson is looking for a team that prioritizes offense, as all the clubs he listed are led by offensive-minded head coaches, while Pete Carroll does not fit that mold.

