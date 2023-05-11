National Football League Seattle Seahawks 2023 schedule, predictions for wins and losses Published May. 11, 2023 9:15 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL's 2023 schedule has been released. While a lot is bound to change from early May to the start of each game, here are our best guesses as to how the Seahawks will fare from week to week — and their final record at the end of the campaign.

All game times are listed in ET.

Week 1 (Sept. 10) – at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 2 (Sept. 17) at Detroit Lions, 1 p.m.: L

Week 3 (Sept. 24) vs. Carolina Panthers, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 4 (Oct. 2) at New York Giants, 8 p.m.: L

Week 5 (Oct. 8) BYE

Week 6 (Oct. 15) at Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.: L

Week 7 (Oct. 22) vs. Arizona Cardinals, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 8 (Oct. 29) vs Cleveland Browns, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 9 (Nov. 5) at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.: L

Week 10 (Nov. 12) vs. Washington Commanders, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 11 (Nov. 19) at Los Angeles Rams, 4:25 p.m.: W

Week 12 (Nov. 23) vs. San Francisco 49ers 8:20 p.m.: W

Week 13 (Nov. 30) at Dallas Cowboys, 8:15 p.m.: L

Week 14 (Dec. 10) at San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m.: L

Week 15 (Dec. 17) vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 4:25 p.m.: L

Week 16 (Dec. 24) at Tennessee Titans, 1 p.m.: W

Week 17 (Dec. 31) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 4:05 p.m.: W

Week 18 (TBD) at Arizona Cardinals, TBD: W

Final record: 10-7

Seattle travels further than any other team in the league at 31,600 miles. The Seahawks also play back-to-back Thursday night games, with three games in 12 days in the month of November. Seattle’s Thanksgiving Day game at Lumen Field is the first time the Seahawks will host a game at home on the holiday in team history. Offseason moves and the draft should help Seattle close the gap on San Francisco.

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

