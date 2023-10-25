National Football League Sean McVay officially welcomes baby son, Rams announce birth in creative way Updated Oct. 25, 2023 6:25 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Sean McVay's scouting report on his son proved to be correct.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach and his wife, Veronika, officially welcomed a baby boy named Jordan on Tuesday, the team announced.

The Rams took a creative way to announce that the McVays had given birth to their son, sharing that they made they "Delivered Jordan John McVay" as a transaction in a social media post.

McVay shared that he and his wife were expecting prior to the start of training camp in July and later revealed in September that they were expecting the baby to arrive in late October. As the due date approached in recent weeks, there was some speculation on whether McVay would miss a game due to the birth of his soon.

McVay confirmed that would be the case when he spoke to reporters on Oct. 13, saying "I won't be at the game" when asked if he'd miss a game if the coincided with the day of his son's birth.

However, McVay calmed down any ideas that he would actually miss a game when he spoke with reporters on Oct. 18.

"I think there was a lot made about me missing a game, I'm not gonna miss a game," McVay said. "My son knows better than to come during a game."

McVay was able to attend Rams practice on Wednesday. He explained to reporters that he and his wife gave their son the middle name John as a way to pay tribute to his late grandfather, who was also an NFL head coach and executive.

"It's kinda eerie how things work out. His original due date was when my grandfather passed a year ago, on [Oct.] 31, which is pretty special," McVay said. "If you don't believe in a higher power, there are certain things that occur that you realize something special is going on. I come from a family of faith. I'm a man of faith. The influence you know my grandpa had on me, but also my family and he had a special relationship with Veronika as well.

"I thought that was only appropriate to have his middle name after my grandfather. His legacy lives on. I know he's looking down, smiling at what occurred yesterday."

Now, McVay hopes to welcome his son to the world with a win. His 3-4 Rams team takes on the Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday.





