National Football League Monday Night Football live updates: Seahawks lead Giants in third quarter Updated Oct. 2, 2023 10:17 p.m. ET

Week 4 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday with an NFC tilt between the Seattle Seahawks (2-1) and the New York Giants (1-2) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The game was short-lived for Seahawks safety Jamal Adams though, who played just nine snaps in his first appearance in 13 months, before leaving the game with a possible concussion. He was ruled out by Seattle shortly after leaving the game.

Here are the game's top moments.

Seattle Seahawks at New York Giants

Laying the boom

Adams was flying around the field in his season debut, and gave New York a warm reminder of his prowess as he swooped in for this big tackle.

Shortly after his play though, Adams went back to the locker room with an injury after taking an inadvertent knee to the head. He ruled out shortly thereafter with a possible concussion.

Picture time!

The Seahawks defense got its photo opportunity after forcing a fumble, getting its offense the ball near the 10-yard line.

TD for DK!

The Seahawks didn't take long to make good on the turnover, as Geno Smith rolled to his right to rifle a laser to DK Metcalf, who made a spectacular catch in the end zone for Seattle's first TD.

By committee

Geno Smith left the game midway through the second quarter with an ankle injury, and was replaced by Drew Lock. Lock didn't miss a bit, rattling off a 51-yard pass to Noah Fant before Kenneth Walker III punched in a score.

Smith returned under center at the start of the second half.

PREGAME

