National Football League
Seahawks' Penny, 49ers' Moseley suffer season-ending injuries
Seahawks' Penny, 49ers' Moseley suffer season-ending injuries

7 hours ago

Seattle Seahawks star running back Rashaad Penny suffered a significant leg injury after going down at the end of a carry in the third quarter of the Seahawks' 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints

It was reported Monday that Penny is dealing with a broken fibula, cutting his season short once again.

Unfortunately, Penny — the 27th overall pick in 2018 — is no stranger to injuries of this magnitude. The 36-year-old missed 30 of a possible 69 games (including the playoffs) due to injury, most notably a torn ACL in 2019, over his first three seasons.

Penny carried eight times for 54 yards Sunday before his injury. He led the league with 671 rushing yards over the final five games of last season.

"This has been a journey for him, and for us too," coach Pete Carroll said. "We just fell in love with the fact that he emerged and showed us the great player that he is and what he can mean to the game and to our team. … He'll be back, but it's a setback that just breaks my heart because he's just been having so much fun, and he's been so rewarded and so fulfilled in that he knows he belongs, and he knows he can do it, and he knows he can be an impact [player] in this league. So to lose that chance … it's unfortunate."

One of Seattle's NFC West rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, will be without one of their stars as well, after an MRI confirmed that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley suffered a torn ACL in Sunday’s 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The 26-year-old Moseley, who is in the final season of his current two-year deal, was a huge catalyst in the Niners' Week 5 victory. He recorded a pick-six off of quarterback Baker Mayfield in the second quarter before the injury, landing awkwardly after jumping up to defend a deep pass.

He has racked up four interceptions and defended 33 passes in 45 games for San Francisco since 2018.

