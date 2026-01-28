Seahawks NFC Title Win Brings in Viewership Increase From Last Season on FOX

The Seattle Seahawks' thrilling NFC Championship Game victory over the Los Angeles Rams had an audience that matched the stakes of Sunday's tilt.

Sunday's NFC title game averaged 46 million viewers on FOX, marking a 4% increase from the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC Championship Game victory over the Washington Commanders last season. That game averaged 44,153,000 viewers on FOX.

Viewership for Sunday's NFC Championship Game peaked between 9:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. ET, with 49,690,000 viewers tuning in to watch the Seahawks put the final stamp on their 31-27 victory. The Seahawks were able to put the game away thanks to a fourth-down stop with less than five minutes remaining. Seattle eventually clinched the NFC title when time ran out on Los Angeles following Puka Nacua's 21-yard grab to try and set the Rams up for a Hail Mary attempt.

With their victory, the Seahawks will head to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in franchise history. All of those appearances have occurred over the last 21 seasons, with Seattle winning Super Bowl XLVIII.

Super Bowl LX will be a rematch of the Seahawks' last Super Bowl appearance (XLIX) as they take on the New England Patriots in Santa Clara on Feb. 8. The previous Super Bowl between those two teams is regarded as one of the best ever, with New England sealing the victory in the final seconds thanks to Malcolm Butler's interception of Russell Wilson at the goal line.

Of course, the Seahawks are hoping for a different result this time around. Quarterback Sam Darnold proved he can perform in a big spot in Sunday's NFC title game, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns in the win. He was helped by star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who won Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for his 10-catch, 153-yard performance in Sunday's game.

Tom Brady’s LFG Player of the Game: Seahawks WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 🏆 NFC Championship

Sunday's NFC Championship Game marked FOX's final NFL broadcast for the 2025 season. The 2025 season brought FOX Sports its best regular season of viewership since 2015, with "America's Game of the Week" also having its best season of viewership in 10 years. "FOX NFL Sunday" continued its streak as the most-watched NFL pregame show as well, averaging 4.4 million viewers to claim that title for a 32nd straight season.