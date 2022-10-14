National Football League Seahawks’ Ken Walker III on expanded role with Rashaad Penny out: 'I'm ready' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Eric D. Williams

FOX Sports NFC West Writer

The Seattle Seahawks selected Kenneth Walker III in the second round of this year's draft in hopes he could become a workhorse running back… in the future.

But with oft-injured starter Rashaad Penny suffering a season-ending broken ankle that required surgery, the future is now for the Michigan State product.

And Walker says he's prepared for more carries in Seattle's offense.

"I'm ready," Walker told reporters after his team's loss to the New Orleans Saints last week. "We practice it every day. I feel real comfortable with the offense. We've got older running backs in there to teach me everything I need to know. So I feel real comfortable in the scheme."

For his part, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll believes Walker can competently fill the role as Seattle's lead back.

"He will get more and more feel working with the guys," Carroll told reporters this week. "He hasn't had that many turns yet. It's obvious that he can do it and he can hit it, there's no question about that.

"Taking full advantage of all the opportunities that come up, that's going to take a little bit. But at this point, he's not going to have any time to keep patiently waiting. He's going, so this is a really great opportunity for him to jump to the front, see what he can do with it. And we're counting on him to do stuff in a big way."

Walker finished with 88 rushing yards on eight carries, including an impressive 69-yard touchdown run — the first of his young NFL career. Walker missed most of the preseason and did not play in Seattle's season-opening win against the Denver Broncos due to a lingering hernia issue.

The Seahawks expected Walker to pair with Penny to form a productive 1-2 tandem in the backfield. But with Travis Homer on injured reserve because of a rib injury and Penny out for the year, the Seahawks will lean on Walker and DeeJay Davis to carry the running back workload. Seattle also claimed running back Tony Jones off waivers after he was released by the Saints.

According to Pro Football Focus, Walker led college football last season with 1,168 yards after contact as well as carries of 20-plus yards (21) and was second in missed forced tackles (89). Walker also did a nice job of taking care of the football at Michigan State, with just one fumble in 276 touches.

Former Seattle fullback Michael Robinson offered high praise for Walker, saying the Michigan State product was his favorite running back in this year's draft, and that he reminded him of a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

"I don't like to throw Hall of Fame names out there like that, but on tape, just watching him in college with the second-level speed, he looks LaDainian Tomlionson-ish," Robinson told Seattle Sports 710. "I'm not saying he's L.T., OK? But he just looked LaDainian Tomlinonson-ish with the slashing."

Robinson's hyperbole aside, Walker does have an opportunity to make a significant impact in Seattle.

Geno Smith has been one of the most efficient passers in the NFL through the first half of the season. The Seahawks average 25.4 points a game, and it's important for Carroll to create balance on offense. Penny was starting to play well, but with the San Diego State product out for the year, Walker should get the lion's share of the touches running the football in Seattle's offense.

Seattle faces an Arizona Cardinals defense that's been stout against the run so far this season, allowing just 97.4 yards per contest, No. 5 in the NFL. The Cardinals have not allowed a 100-yard rusher this year. However, the Cardinals expect a tough matchup facing Seattle's ground game.

"The offensive line is young, but they're averaging, like, 5.5 yards per carry," Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. "And the kid Walker is averaging, like, 6.5. He's a 5-9 guy at 215 pounds who can run 4.3, so he's a special, special player.

"And I think Penny was obviously having a great year, but this kid is special. They get better with this guy, I don't know. But they are doing it Pete's way, running the football and taking shots. So, it's going to be a challenge to stop the running game first, with obviously numbers, technique and guys making plays. And then you have to take away those two receivers (DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett). So, it's almost an impossible task when you think about it, loading the box for the run and taking away those two receivers."

Eric D. Williams has reported on the NFL for more than a decade, covering the Los Angeles Rams for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Chargers for ESPN and the Seattle Seahawks for the Tacoma News Tribune. Follow him on Twitter at @eric_d_williams .

